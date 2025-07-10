Ofsted Announces Sector Engagement Programme to Prepare Providers for November

Ofsted has today announced a full programme of sector engagement to be launched in September when the final set of education inspection reforms are published. The programme of webinars and regional events will continue throughout the autumn term, offering providers a range of opportunities to familiarise themselves with the changes ahead of inspections under the renewed framework beginning in November.

Ofsted will hold live webinars for different provider types across each education remit, setting out the key changes to inspection. Recordings of each webinar will be available on Ofsted’s YouTube channel afterwards.

For the early years sector, there will be separate webinars for childminders; group-based provision; and out-of-school-clubs.

For schools, individual webinars will be hosted for maintained nurseries; primaries; secondaries; non-association independent schools; University Technical Colleges (UTCs); special schools; and alternative provision.

For further education and skills, there will be webinars for specific provision types, including 16 to 19 programmes; apprenticeship providers; adult learning providers; and high needs provision.

For initial teacher education (ITE), there will be a webinar for providers of any / all phases of ITE, and another for providers of ITE programmes for the further education and skills sector.

Full details of the webinar programme and how to sign up are available here.

The engagement programme will be bolstered by face-to-face and online regional events, hosted by local providers, local authorities and partners. These events will help providers build on their understanding of the renewed framework, supported by published materials. Ofsted will share further details about events in the coming weeks.

Nominees

For many years, Ofsted has successfully used a system of nominees to support inspections of further education and skills providers. Nominees help the inspection process run smoothly and collaboratively, through planning, communication and engagement with the inspection team. They provide contextual information about their setting and strengthen the professional dialogue between inspectors and leaders.

From November, nominees will be introduced to inspections across other education remits, where relevant. In advance of the renewed framework, Ofsted will offer a short online training package tailored for nominees in specific remits. These sessions will provide an overview of the framework and more information on how nominees can work together with inspectors during a future inspection.

More details about the nominee training package will be released following the consultation response in September.

All education inspectors will complete comprehensive training to support the transition to the renewed framework. Full inspector training materials will be published online, via the Ofsted Academy, once inspectors have completed face-to-face training. In addition to this training package, Ofsted will undertake pilot visits to volunteer settings, giving inspectors vital experience of full, end-to-end inspections before November.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, said:

“I want to reassure education providers that, through our national engagement programme and published materials, they will be able to familiarise themselves with the changes during the first part of the autumn term – while routine school and further education and skills inspections are on hold.

“Our Inspectors will all receive extensive training between now and November, and many will have had the experience of a full pilot inspection. I know there are some concerns about the timeline for these changes, that’s why we are planning such a comprehensive programme. I have every confidence that our approach will support a successful roll-out of new-look inspections in November.”

Sector Reaction

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Ofsted is increasingly looking like a ship ploughing ahead into a storm, ignoring all the weather warnings and cracked hull reports from below deck.

“Yet again it appears to have completely ignored what the sector has said about the timing of the new inspection regime – for all the talk of listening, the preference now seems to be to dismiss and press ahead regardless.

“The idea that a completely new approach to inspection can be rolled out next term when it hasn’t even been finalised yet, is for the birds. Ofsted still hasn’t managed to publish the response to its own consultation and this is very much a case of putting the cart before the horse.

“It is absolutely right that there should be webinars and presentations for school leaders who will be on the receiving end of another new inspection regime, but the focus right now should be on getting the proposals in the right place. We are a long way from that point as things stand.”