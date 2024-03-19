Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Tilbury Douglas completes construction of new DfE SEN school

FE News Editor March 19, 2024
0 Comments
sen School entrance and stairs+lift

Tilbury Douglas(@Tilbury_douglas), a leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit-out business, has completed the construction of a new Special Educational Needs (SEN) school, Sail Academy(@SAILSalisbury), on behalf of the Department for Education (DfE).

Part of the Reach South Academy Trust, the new school, located in Salisbury, will offer 150 places for children aged 5 to 19 with SENs.

To create the new facilities, the former South Wiltshire UTC building has been transformed into the Academy, creating a dedicated SEN school in Salisbury.

Richard Boeg, Managing Director Building South at Tilbury Douglas, said:

“It is a great achievement from all those involved to be able to hand over the new facility to the Reach South Academy Trust. This will enable the Trust to deliver specialised support in a high-quality learning environment for the young people in South Wiltshire.”

Dean Ashton, CEO of Reach South Academy Trust, said:

“We are all delighted with the new building and are so excited to start enjoying the new facilities. Our students have been so patient in waiting for this day and they will definitely enjoy the exciting opportunities that we can provide using these first-rate new facilities.

“Thank you to Tilbury Douglas for building such a fantastic new building for our school. Our young people deserve the best possible education and I firmly believe the new building will be integral to making that a reality.”

FE News Editor

