From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

NEXT GEN CHOICES FAIR IS COMING TO LEEDS

Luminate September 16, 2022
0 Comments
NEXT GEN CHOICES FAIR IS COMING TO LEEDS

Luminate Education Group, the education provider for Harrogate, Keighley, Leeds Sixth Form and Leeds City colleges is launching a one-day choices fair for 14-16 year olds across North and West Yorkshire. 

Taking place on Tuesday 18 October at Elland Road’s Centenary Pavilion, the group has developed the event to showcase the wealth of opportunities open to young people following their GCSEs.

The event will host a number of further education colleges, sixth forms, apprenticeship providers, and training companies across the region, to provide young people with the information they’ll need when considering their next steps.

Sibh Megson, at Luminate Education Group, said:

“With an increasing number of post-16 options available to students, choosing what to do next can seem like a daunting prospect. 

“By hosting education providers, training companies and employers under one roof, Next Gen will give young people the information they’ll need when considering their next steps.

“The event will also provide an opportunity for employers to meet students from across the region, inspire the next generation of talent and promote their organisation.”

If you would like more information about the choices fair, please visit luminate.ac.uk/nextgen or click here to book your place.

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Luminate

