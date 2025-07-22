Nick Connor Appointed CEO of IMI

Bringing fresh leadership at a pivotal moment for the sector, Nick joins to guide the IMI’s next era

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nick Connor as its new Chief Executive Officer. This exciting new chapter comes at a pivotal time for the organisation and the wider automotive sector, with skills, technology, and industry transformation high on the agenda.

Nick is a qualified lawyer and brings three decades of high-level automotive experience to the IMI, having been the former Global CEO of Polestar, Head of the APEC region for Volvo Cars, and Managing Director at Volvo Cars in Australia and the UK. His extensive and varied experience will be a key asset in leading the organisation and its members through a rapid period of change.

Graeme Potts, Chair of the IMI Board, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the IMI. His energy, experience, and vision for the future of the organisation and the automotive sector are exactly what the organisation needs as we continue to champion the people who keep our sector moving forward. It’s an exciting time for the IMI and the industry, and we’re confident Nick will lead us with passion and purpose. I, and the rest of the IMI’s Board, look forward to working with him.”

Daksh Gupta, Chair of the IMI’s Nomination Committee, added, “The appointment of Nick followed a rigorous recruitment process, and I am confident we have found a leader who not only understands the IMI’s values but who also brings the ambition and insight to help the organisation grow its impact. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Nick Connor, Chief Executive Officer of the IMI, said, “I am very excited and proud to be joining the IMI at such a critical point for the automotive industry and our members. I look forward to ensuring that our members’ interests are robustly represented and that we continue to grow the IMI’s influence and portfolio of services to meet the requirements of a fast-changing automotive landscape.”

Nick will officially take up the position on 18 August 2025.