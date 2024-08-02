NOCN Group launches suite of skills solutions for engineering sector’s Machining Technician profession

International education charity NOCN Group has added a Level 3 Diploma, Apprenticeship End Point Assessment, and an Assured Short Course for the Machining Technician profession to its suite of skills solutions.

The Machining Technician Apprenticeship Standard is designed for the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering sector, including aerospace, automotive, maritime defence, nuclear and construction settings. Machining technicians produce complex and precision machined products that are typically used in machinery. They can also produce bespoke components or products for domestic appliances or medical equipment. An employee in this occupation will be responsible for the quality and accuracy of their work and must work within the relevant health, safety and environmental regulations. This includes the use of appropriate protective clothing and equipment. They are responsible for the correct use and housekeeping of machinery, tools and equipment.

As an Approved End Point Assessment Organisation for the Apprenticeship, NOCN Group has developed a complementary vocational qualification. The Level 3 Diploma for Machining Technicians is available from August 2024.

The Assured Short Course has been designed to support competent machinists to add to their expertise from working with conventional milling machines to Computer Numeric Control (CNC) milling machines and similarly for turning. The course is due to be launched soon.

Nicola Hollands, Sector Manager for Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing and Green Skills at NOCN Group, said:

“As a charitable, independent skills solutions provider, we have the freedom to focus on the professions and solutions that matter most. The Machining Technician Apprenticeship is an important vehicle for creating career pathways in this area and we are well placed to ensure that apprentices successfully complete the programme through both the Diploma mapped to the knowledge, skills & behaviours for the standard, and the End Point Assessment.

“Assured Short Courses is a growth area for us informed by demand from employers, colleagues in Further Education colleges, and independent training providers. The Machining Technician profession will benefit from best-in-class, easily accessible training and certification for workers. We’re proud of our growing expertise in the sector and the trust our customers are placing in us to support their employees’/learners’ skill development.”