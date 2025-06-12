NSCG Newcastle College celebrates learners success at annual awards ceremony

Earlier this week, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) lit up the Bet365 stadium to host the annual Celebration Awards.

Over 30 awards were presented to students for outstanding achievements during their time at NSCG, with categories split into subject areas including academic and creative studies, vocational studies, skills and technology subjects and apprenticeships.

The event was attended by the award winners and their families, NSCG staff and governors, partner employers and special guests Stoke City legend Terry Conroy and Professor Trevor McMillan OBE, Vice Chancellor of Keele University.

Three awards were also given out to celebrate local employers, with Drayton Beaumont, Belong and DPC accountants all receiving recognition for the support they show NSCG staff and students.

To start the evening, guests were invited to enjoy a seated meal followed by a performance of Walking on Sunshine by Level 3 Musical Theatre student Millie Wilson and an introduction to the evening’s proceedings by Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG, Craig Hodgson who welcomed guests to the event.

The ceremony began with the Academic and Creative category, which saw Toby Davies take home the Maths and Science Award in recognition of his exceptional progress and commitment to his studies. Toby will be taking the next step in his academic journey this September, heading to Durham University to pursue his curiosity for mathematics.

The Creative Arts Award was presented to Halyna Holovatiuk, who joined NSCG from Thistley Hough Academy after fleeing the war in Ukraine in 2022. Halyna was celebrated for her resilience, ambition and natural creativity and she will be continuing her journey at the University of the Arts London, where she will study Graphic Design.

In the Professional Studies category, Will Beardmore was the winner of the Business, Travel & Accounting Award. Will, who studies T Level Business Management and Administration, impressed during his placement at the University Hospital of North Midlands (UHNM) and has been offered a Graduate Apprenticeship with Rolls Royce.

Ruby Millington was honoured with the Gordon Banks Award for Sporting in recognition of her outstanding achievements across multiple sports. Ruby represents Stoke City and the Andy Griffin Football Academy at NSCG in football, plays cricket for both Staffordshire and Warwickshire and has competed in the England U21 World Series – all while successfully balancing her BTEC Sport Science studies.

The final awards to be announced were in the prestigious Principal’s Awards category, awarded to three students: an academic pathway student, a vocational pathway student and the inaugural recipient of the George Stonier Outstanding Achievement award.

The Principal’s Academic Award went to Leila Everill, whose love for learning and academic ability have gained her a place at University of Oxford to study Engineering. The Principal’s Vocational Award was presented to Theo Nkrumah-Adom who has made a real impact on the NSCG community through his work with the Students’ Union, as a Student Xtra and with the Academy of Sport. He will now be chasing his dream career by studying Social Work at Keele University.

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive at NSCG Newcastle College, said:

“The Celebration Awards are a highlight in the NSCG calendar and it’s truly special to come together to recognise the achievements of our students, apprentices and employer partners.

“I’d like to congratulate every award winner, they should be incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished. On behalf of everyone at NSCG, I wish them the very best as they take their next steps.

“A huge thank you to the team at the bet365 Stadium and to our generous sponsors, whose support made this event possible. In particular, we are grateful to our headline sponsor, Speller Metcalfe, for their continued partnership.

“Finally, I want to recognise the dedication of our staff, who create a safe, inspiring learning environment and help our students grow into confident, well-prepared young people.”