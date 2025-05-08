NSCG wins ‘Excellence in Training Delivery’ at 2025 Apprenticeship Guide Awards

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) has been recognised for ‘Excellence in Training Delivery’ at the recent Apprenticeship Guide Awards 2025.

Celebrating its second year, the Apprenticeship Guide Awards celebrate employers and education providers across the country who go above and beyond to support apprentices.

Represented by Work Based Learning Team Manager Stephen Finney and Accounting Assessor Dr. Elliott Lancaster MBE, NSCG was honoured with the Excellence in Training Delivery Award, which recognises teams and individuals who have consistently delivered high-quality educational support to their apprentices.

The nomination showcased NSCG’s commitment to both the academic progress and personal welfare of its apprentices, highlighting the tailored development plans, safeguarding support and additional workshops offered to its learners.

NSCG currently partners with over 900 employers across Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire, supporting more than 2,300 apprentices across a wide range of industries to ‘earn while they learn’. In the 2023/24 academic year, NSCG’s overall apprenticeship achievement rate ranked the Group as the No.1 college provider in the West Midlands and among the top five colleges nationally.

Dr. Elliott Lancaster was recognised within the nomination for his innovative teaching methods, inspiring students to exceed expectations and challenge their own limits. His use of hybrid teaching approaches to English and maths skills has been particularly impactful, especially in supporting underrepresented groups to view higher education as an achievable path.

Speaking on the award, Elliott said:

“It is incredibly humbling to be recognised for the outreach and support offered to those in our community. This award isn’t just about training delivery, but the outstanding impact and results of our students.”

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive this national recognition for Excellence in Training Delivery. This award reflects the dedication and high standards consistently driven by our apprenticeship team. We are committed to delivering outstanding opportunities that not only meet the needs of employers, but also empower apprentices to thrive, achieve and progress in their chosen careers.”

