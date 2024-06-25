OneFile appoints Davinder Aujla as Managing Director 

The UK’s leading apprenticeship Ed-Tech SaaS provider OneFile today announced Davinder Aujla as its new Managing Director.

Davinder takes the reins from Sue Thexton, who has moved into the position of Group Leader for Harris Computer, which acquired OneFile in 2021.

With more than 20 years’ experience in tech and an impressive track record in sales and commercial leadership roles, Davinder says her career journey has been “marked by a deep conviction: technology can transform lives and businesses”.

She said: “I was drawn to OneFile by the company’s unwavering commitment to its customers. They’re at the heart of everything here, with the focus on how we can provide solutions that empower learners and educators to achieve their goals.

“As an advocate for technology-driven education and training, I’m thrilled to be part of a team that shares this vision. It’s not just about software, it’s about transforming lives, unlocking potential and creating lasting impact.”

Davinder said her leadership style was rooted in support and empowerment.

“I believe that a thriving team is one in which each member brings their best every day,”

“My commitment is two-fold. To our customers, I promise a business they can be proud to work with – a partner that understands their needs and aspirations. To our people, I pledge a workplace they can be proud to work for – one that fosters growth, collaboration, and purpose.”

Sue said:

“Davinder is a brilliant appointment for OneFile and Harris. She brings a wealth of experience, and we believe we’ve appointed one of this country’s most talented leaders in EdTech. We’re thrilled to have Davinder on board and look forward to seeing OneFile go from strength to strength under her leadership. She certainly inherits a fabulous team!”

For almost 20 years, Manchester-based OneFile has pioneered EdTech, becoming the UK’s leading end-to-end education software provider, supporting more than 2 million people across more than 700 organisations, from construction and logistics to public sector and leisure.

Harris, a Canadian company and an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., added OneFile to a growing portfolio of more than 160 businesses globally.