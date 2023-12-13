Options Skills Launches Part-Time Gas Training to Tackle Construction Skills Gap

Options Skills, a leading accredited training provider renowned for its specialist courses in gas, electrics and renewables, is thrilled to announce the launch of its part-time ACS Gas Course.

Option Skills, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, delivers training courses from its centres in Birmingham, Manchester and London. They specialise in gas and electrics but have recently added renewables to their list of courses.

This year, the Construction Industry Training Board reported that the United Kingdom will need an extra 225,000 workers by 2027 and that the volume of construction work will grow by 1.5%. To meet the demands of the industry, training that is credible and easy to access is needed to attract new talent.

The introduction of its part-time course allows the company to champion inclusivity and address the construction skills gap. It will provide aspiring heating engineers the chance to gain vital training without the challenges of time or financial constraints.

Understanding today’s learners’ diverse backgrounds and commitments, Options Skills has introduced the course to offer complete flexibility. Mick Fitzgerald, Director at Options Skills says, “In today’s fast-paced world, we realised that many potential students were side-lined due to their inability to commit to traditional training schedules. Our part-time training programme answers that challenge, ensuring no one is left behind.”

The newly unveiled programme blends online webinars with hands-on weekend sessions, perfect for individuals balancing full-time work or other weekday responsibilities. Learners will complete 23 in-centre practical training days and 17 theory days either online or at one of the training centres. It typically takes a learner 12 months to complete the course and be ready to pursue a career in the plumbing and heating sector.

The course is delivered by Options Skill’s very own, experienced instructors. They have been trained to high industry standards and typically have relevant industry experience themselves. The course is accredited by LCL Awards, one of the Building Services Engineering (BSE) sectors’ foremost certification bodies. They are accredited by the esteemed United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), guaranteeing that students are receiving instruction that is both rigorous and meets industry standards.

What’s even more enticing for potential trainees is the fact that no prior experience is needed to start this course. This opens doors for an abundance of individuals, from complete novices to those looking to switch industries or build on existing foundational knowledge.

Upon successful completion of the course, students will be awarded the following qualifications:

CCN1 – Core Gas Safety (Inc CPA1 – Flue Gas Analyser)

CENWAT – Central Heating Boilers & Water Heaters

CKR1 – Gas Cookers

HTR1 – Gas Fires

Options Skills is passionate about shortening the skills gap currently experienced by the construction industry, and endeavours to offer a wide range of courses to promote inclusivity.

To find out more about Options Skills flexible training choices, please visit here.

Published in