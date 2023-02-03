Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Our apprentices were nominated in the Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards!

Cambridge Regional College February 3, 2023
0 Comments
Maisie Southgate (Left), Elle Walden (Right)

The Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards, hosted by Cambridgeshire County Council, aim to honor and showcase the dedication, achievements and hard work of apprentices and their supporting organizations. Two talented digital marketing apprentices, Elle Walden and Maisie Southgate from Cambridge Regional College, have been nominated for this prestigious award.

The Behind the Scenes Award acknowledges those who play a critical role in their organizations, going above and beyond their expected duties. The judges seek nominees who have made a meaningful contribution to their role, displayed commitment, attitude and added value. The nominees must have also exhibited exceptional achievement, a high level of skills, determination and a commitment to personal growth.

The Team Working Award recognizes individuals who have established and sustained excellent working relationships and made a positive impact on the performance of their team by providing support and encouragement. The judges are searching for apprentices who have made a significant contribution to a team, encouraged their team members, worked collaboratively to implement effective solutions and shown a commitment to personal development and resilience in overcoming work challenges.

In conclusion, the Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards offer a fantastic platform to acknowledge the efforts and accomplishments of apprentices and those who support them. We extend our best wishes to Elle Walden and Maisie Southgate on their nomination and eagerly await the outcome of the awards on the 8th February.

To find out more about our apprenticeships – Click here
To find out more about the Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards – Click here

Skills and apprenticeships
Cambridge Regional College

