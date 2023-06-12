Part-time study helps Caroline open her own Massage Business

Enniskillen’s Caroline Wheeler, a full-time carer for her son, has achieved her long-term dream of opening her own massage business, thanks to part-time courses in Hot Stone Massage, Indian Head Massage, and Swedish Full Body Massage studied at South West College’s Erne and Dungannon campuses.

Despite leaving school without any GCSEs, Caroline progressed completing City & Guilds Level 1 – 3 in ICT, which enabled her to advance into a career as a professional classroom assistant. However, her lifelong passion for the human body led her to retrain and pursue her dream of opening a massage business, which is in the Killyhevlin Business Centre. She credits the tutors at South West College, especially Kathleen Brogan, Lorraine Bell, and Jayne Daly, for their profound impact on her new life.

Reflecting on her time at the College, Caroline said:

“South West College is amazing; it offers all new equipment, lovely salons and outstanding tutors who cater to the needs of more mature learners like me. I highly recommend South West College for the incredible quality of teaching provided by its knowledgeable and adept tutors.”

Caroline’s sees her massage business, as not only a grounding experience for herself but also as a way to help others. She plans to expand her knowledge by studying aromatherapy this year.

South West College offers a variety of flexible courses with different levels and durations to fit around work, family, and personal life and is now enrolling for September 2023. To find out more or to apply for a part-time course in this area, visit here and search ‘Complementary Therapies and Sports Massage’ using our course search tool.

