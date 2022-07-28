Pathway Group appointments new Head of Strategic Partnerships for The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance 

Pathway Group is excited to announce the appointment of Jagdeep Soor as their new Head of Strategic Partnerships for The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (Alliance) is the rebranded, more inclusive, and next chapter of what was the BAME Apprenticeship Alliance. It refocuses and joins up a number of the projects Pathway Group has incubated over the years, including the Apprenticeship Diversity & Social Mobility Forum (ADSFM) and Apprenticeship Hack, Career Hack, as well as more joined up working with other Pathway Group brands such as the Festival of Apprenticeships. In addition, it will continue to work closely with its annual BAME Apprenticeship Awards ceremony which has also been rebranded to the Multicultural Apprenticeships Awards, reflecting the need of wider participation and needs of local businesses, community, and apprenticeships.

Jagdeep has spent his career supporting and driving the government agenda of social mobility through employment, creating opportunities, and changing lives. As well as working for some of the leading Employability & Skills providers such as Centre for Ageing better, PeoplePlus, Serco, Shaw Trust Advance Housing & Support and G4S, he is also a Fellow of the Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) and a judge for the Employment Related Services Association (ERSA). Jag is tasked with driving forward the strategy, key partnership work, participation and impact of Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. It’s an exciting time for the Alliance as in starts the next chapter.

Pathway Group’s Co-Founder & CEO Safaraz Ali said: “Jagdeep joins us at an important time when we are driving the business forward on many fronts. Jagdeep is an important addition to our senior management team, and I look forward to him making an important contribution to our future growth.”

Pathway Group founded 2000 and has a rich history in the empowerment of people through sustainable employment; delivering on a number of government funded programs and initiatives across the UK supporting people with both Employabilty and Skills to drive social mobility. They are already involved with several projects and charities supporting people with a variety of disadvantages and challenges nationally. They offer training to support people into work, 1-2-1 coaching to overcome barriers into employment, alternative education routes for people wanting to access higher education and also Apprenticeships.

Since the inception of the Awards in 2016 and then the Alliance in 2017 the need for wider participation, inclusion of minority communities and the celebration of diversity has never been greater.

“We also want to give a special thanks to all our Patrons that have worked with us over the years, they are the true champions of change, without them supporting us and making the impact to what an inclusive tomorrow looks like, we would be lost. Patrons such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, NCFE, JTL, NOCN, Kaplan Financial, RSPCA, Solus, United Utilities, The Co-op, Open University, Rural Payments Agency, Bentley Motors, Acacia Training, Lifetime Training, Severn Trent, WorldSkills UK, Dudley College and TDM Said Safaraz Ali, Founder of Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards, The Festival of Apprenticeship and the CEO of the Pathway Group.

“I look forward to working with and supporting our existing and welcoming our new Patrons, alongside developing new strategies of engagement, impact and participation” commented Jag.

