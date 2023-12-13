Paving the way for Hydrogen skills of the future

Energy & Utility Skills has led the Hydrogen Gas Skills and Competencies initiative, funded by Ofgem’s Network Innovation Allowance, in collaboration with National Gas, Cadent, SGN, Northern Gas Networks, and Wales & West Utilities.

Energy & Utility Skills reviewed the skills and job roles across the UK’s gas transmission and distribution networks, identifying existing capabilities and benchmarking these globally. Leading as technical experts, Energy & Utility Skillsdeveloped 15 training specifications and assessment criteria, which detail the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to safely support the delivery of 100% hydrogen gas.

This work has provided a framework of the skills and training required for the technical and commercial occupations needed to deliver the UK’s transition to hydrogen gas.

Phil Beach CBE, CEO, Energy & Utility Skills

“We are delighted to have taken part in this important project as part of the work required for the UK’s transition to net zero. This collaborative initiative with industry has enabled these specifications and the roadmap for hydrogen skills to be developed.”

