Phil joins Middlesbrough College to help technical training on Teesside take off

Middlesbrough College Group has appointed Phillip Blewitt as assistant principal of construction, engineering and TTE.

The role sees Phil take the helm at the Group’s construction and engineering faculty, which also includes the leading technical training provider TTE, where he previously held a senior role for 10 years from 2000-2010.

With more than 35 years of global business experience, Phil brings a genuine passion for learning, development and innovation to his new role.

Having kick-started his own career in Middlesbrough on a highly coveted apprenticeship with ICI, he went on to build a successful career spanning engineering maintenance, project engineering, technical training and national workforce development within the Oil and Gas, Chemical, Petrochemical, FMGC manufacturing and Further Education sectors.

Phil said: “After leaving school, I was very fortunate to gain an engineering apprenticeship which became the foundation for my future career.

“Getting that apprenticeship was like winning the national lottery back then and seeing what it has done for my career has inspired me to ensure that young people and adults on Teesside still have those types of opportunities to build their skills, develop their careers and thrive.”

Although only a few weeks into his new role, Phil has big ambitions for Middlesbrough College and is ready to help technical training on Teesside take off.

He added: “I feel a sense of social commitment to the region and its future economic success. Construction and engineering skills development for young people and adults will play a major role in helping not only to support our existing businesses but to support those looking to invest and build their new facilities here on Teesside.

“As well as helping grow the Group’s construction and engineering offering and reputation, a big part of my role will be working with our team to understand industry challenges, helping employers strengthen their workforces and supporting all learners to build their own successful careers in the industries that are driving our region’s success.”

Following its acquisition of internationally renowned TTE in 2019, Middlesbrough College Group became the largest engineering college apprenticeship provider in the country.

Zoe Lewis, principal and chief executive of Middlesbrough College Group, said:

“We’re continuously investing in our people, our training facilities and our course provision to make sure we’re offering a solution to the challenges industries face.

“We want people to know they can access industry-leading training here on Teesside and want employers to see us as their training provider of choice. Phil will help us build on that reputation, sharing his knowledge and experience with the wider team to benefit learners, workers and employees.”

Published in