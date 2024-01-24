PHX Training goes gold with people award

Leading training provider PHX Training (@phxtraining) has been awarded the prestigious Investors in People Gold Accreditation for its commitment to its employees following an internal review last year.

PHX, which has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Morecambe, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, has been recognised for its values on performance, honesty and excellence, and how it uses these as key drivers of its company culture and the difference it has made to its people.

Particular praise was aimed at the organisation’s internal communication and how it features an open, honest and transparent approach, which keeps employees well informed on the future direction of the company, aligning with PHX’s strategic measure of engaging and retaining its people.

A major development was the improved annual appraisal for colleagues to help discussion and grading of performance, which looks at each individual’s potential and determines the level of performance bonus.

Concerted efforts to improve capability has seen many employees working towards higher or specialist qualifications, meaning the flexibility and agility of the workforce has improved.

The outcomes of the improvements include securing new contracts and improving the reputation of PHX as an employer.

Briony Fawcett, manging director at PHX Training, comments:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive the gold accreditation from Investors in People.

“This award reflects all the hard work that PHX does to develop its staff; both to advance their careers and to ensure learners are receiving the highest quality of service, and the dedication to continuous improvement throughout the whole organisation.”

PHX Training, with offices in Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Morecambe, Workington, Carlisle and Barrow, is celebrating its 20 year anniversary this year as a specialist provider of skills, coaching and mentoring across the region to help build successful futures of people in the workplace and provide businesses with the skills they need.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are hiring.

