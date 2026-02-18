PHX Training helps learners with community partners

Vocational training provider PHX Training is continuing to make a positive impact in Barrow and the surrounding area through its Multiply and Engage sessions, offering adults the opportunity to build confidence and develop essential skills in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Designed to help adults build confidence and develop essential skills that they can take forward into employment, Multiply and Engage sessions provide learners with an introduction to accredited functional skills pathways, as well as tailored learning focused on everyday needs such as budgeting support and CV writing.

The sessions are aimed at learners who may be taking their first steps towards employment and qualifications, as well as those who are looking to strengthen practical life skills.

Activities are delivered to learners in an engaging and approachable way, with practical examples including baking workshops that help learners practise measurements and weights in real-world situations.

The sessions will be taking place at the PHX Training centre in Barrow on Monday 23, Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 February. Learners are invited to drop in from 9:30am until 2pm.

PHX Training is delivering the Multiply and Engage sessions in collaboration with community partners, including Women’s Community Matters and Furness Multicultural, ensuring the programme reaches learners from a wide range of backgrounds.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said:

“These sessions have been a fantastic opportunity to support learners across our communities to build confidence in maths and English, whether they are working towards a qualification for the first time or simply wanting to strengthen everyday life skills.

“We’re incredibly proud to be delivering this programme in collaboration with our partners, whose support has helped us reach learners from a wide range of backgrounds. By working together locally, we’ve been able to create positive learning experiences that make a real difference and encourage progression.”

PHX Training is a vocational training provider that offers a wide range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing, hospitality and business administration.

It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

PHX has training centres in Carlisle, Barrow, Blackpool, Blackburn, Workington, Morecambe and Preston.