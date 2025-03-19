PHX Training partners with The King’s Trust to help young people break into social care

Leading Lancashire training provider PHX Training has partnered with The King’s Trust to help young people across the region pursue employment opportunities within the care sector.

Aimed at individuals aged 18 to 30, the course will provide learners with the relevant sector-based knowledge needed to work in care and support roles, as well as one-on-one interview preparation and application support.

The scheme is being launched at the PHX Training offices in Preston, with plans to also offer the programme in Blackpool, Blackburn and Morecambe later in the year.

Learners will receive accredited qualifications in health and social care and employability, equipping them with relevant skills and certifications that will enhance their overall job readiness.

Additional benefits include financial assistance for equipment, training, initial travel costs, and clothing, as well as ongoing support during the early employment stages. ​

PHX Training is working with a number of local social care providers that are offering guaranteed interviews to learners who complete the course, greatly increasing their chances of securing employment.

This initiative is part of The King’s Trust’s broader commitment to supporting young people into health and social care careers, in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care. ​

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said:

“Getting young people into social care is more important than ever. With fresh energy, new ideas, and a real passion for helping others, they can make a huge difference in people’s lives.

“Partnering with organisations like The King’s Trust is incredibly valuable, as it allows us to combine our training expertise with its commitment to supporting young people. Together, we can provide a holistic approach to career development, offering not just the necessary skills and qualifications, but also the practical support and guidance needed to ensure they succeed in the workplace.”

The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, is a UK-based charity founded in 1976 by King Charles, dedicated to supporting young people. It offers a range of programs aimed at building confidence, developing essential life skills, and providing opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

PHX Training is a leading training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.



It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

