Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Portland helps businesses to unlock the hidden skilled labour pool.

Portland College October 13, 2022
0 Comments
Employability Conference Banner
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

With more job vacancies than unemployed people in the UK for the first time on record, staff recruitment is a real challenge for many businesses.

Portland Charity, with support from the East Midlands Chamber, is hosting a free regional conference to promote the real benefits of employing people with disabilities.

This high-profile conference is aimed at HR Directors, CEOs and anyone in business who manages staff recruitment.  It will give valuable insight into Government policy, practical tools and strategies to overcome recruitment challenges.

The event is supported by an A-list panel of guest speakers, including Sir John Peace, Lord Touhig and Ben Horner of Boots UK and ROI, who will share inspirational and thought-provoking accounts of how employing skilled people with disabilities can really help businesses and colleagues thrive.

There are many benefits of employing people with disabilities such as: having access to a wider talent pool of candidates, higher staff retention rates and a more motivated workforce, mirroring the diversity of your customers, enhancing your reputation and actively effecting change against a long-term national challenge.

Mark Dale, Principal and CEO commented, “We are proud to be hosting this conference to support our charitable mission of promoting disability employment.  We’ve all heard national media reports that candidates are in short supply, however, there is still a huge untapped and undervalued labour pool of at least 1 million skilled disabled people ready and highly motivated to work.

Over the years, the Government has launched several schemes to reduce unemployment for disabled people yet the disability employment gap has only reduced by 6% since 2013, it still stands at a staggering 28%.

So, the only way we can drive a step-change for this disadvantaged group is to tackle this challenge ourselves.  As employers, we can adapt our own recruitment practices and lead by example, showcasing the huge benefits of employing disabled people.

I am inviting all businesses who are interested in helping us make this change to our conference, where you can access the help and support available to become a more accessible employer, overcome your own recruitment challenges and make a real difference to the lives of disabled people.”

To find out more about this event and to book your place visit www.portland.ac.uk/employability-conference.  Places are limited so book today.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Education, Employability, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Portland College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .