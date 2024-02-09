Premier Modular doubles apprenticeship intake in one year

Leading Hull-based offsite manufacturer, Premier Modular, has doubled its annual intake of apprentices to address the skills shortage within the construction industry. Five apprentices have passed their courses so far in 2024, with a further four expected to complete their apprenticeship by Easter and one individual excelling to finish their apprenticeship a year early.

The apprenticeship programme has been developed to build opportunities outside of traditional higher education and open up career pathways within the construction industry. The company offers a diverse range of courses from more traditional courses such as joinery to CAD, the built environment and more. The programmes take between 18 to 24 months to complete and, once qualified, lead to full time employment with Premier Modular.

To support the programme, Premier Modular sits on the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) board; an initiative funded by the Department for Education. The company works collaboratively with local authorities and businesses to improve the visibility of the skills required to build a career and reinforce its workforce with specialists.

In its efforts to attract talent and continue to grow its apprenticeship programme, Premier Modular regularly takes part in career fairs, and delivers presentations, workshops and talks. Most recently, the company visited a local high school to speak to students about the industry opportunities apprenticeships can bring.

In 2024, the company will be welcoming a new intake of 10 apprentices.

Sam Sutcliffe, HR Officer at Premier Modular, said:

“We are developing the next generation of modular specialists and congratulate those who have passed their apprenticeship and are joining us at Premier. Their success demonstrates the vital role we play in upskilling in the construction industry and our determination to nurture new talent and have a positive impact on the ongoing skills shortage.

“It’s important that as an industry we continue to work together to improve awareness and access to apprenticeships that can shape fulfilling careers. As Premier continues to grow, we hope to see the intake of apprentices grow too, with placements across all areas of the company. We look forward to welcoming the next round of apprentices and helping them to achieve their career goals.”

To find out more about Premier Modular’s apprenticeship programme, visit the website here.

