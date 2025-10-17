Princess Yachts Academy Officially Opens at City College Plymouth

The new Princess Yachts Academy has officially opened at City College Plymouth, marking an exciting milestone in the partnership between the College and luxury yacht manufacturer Princess Yachts.

Located within the College’s Construction Centre at Kings Road, the purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility has been developed with industry needs at its core.

The Princess Yachts Academy offers a dedicated learning environment for the company’s apprentices, combining practical, hands-on training with the latest digital technology. The facility includes a fully equipped marine engineering workshop with new tooling machinery, and a specialist boatbuilding carpentry workshop featuring custom-built mock ship-side assessment bays. Together, these facilities will ensure apprentices gain the technical skills, knowledge, and experience required to thrive in today’s advanced marine manufacturing sector.

The opening event was attended by key stakeholders, including the apprentices’ families and employers such as representatives from the Plymouth Manufacturing Group. Guest of honour, Rear Admiral Angus Essenhigh OBE, Director of Data Acquisition and National Hydrographer for the UK Hydrographic Office, formally opened the Academy by unveiling a plaque. “This is one of those initiatives that I think is really key to upskill people from Plymouth to be able to do the things that are needed in our modern technological workforce,” he told guests. Addressing the apprentices particularly, Angus said they were “very lucky to have passed the recruitment process to become an apprentice at Princess Yachts” and that “it’s a wonderful time to be in Plymouth.”

Speaking to guests about the partnership, City College Plymouth CEO Jackie Grubb said: “This Academy represents the next stage in our partnership with Princess Yachts. Through close collaboration, we are ensuring apprentices receive the highest quality training to prepare them for successful careers. The investment in this Academy demonstrates our commitment to providing training that meets industry demands. Our goal is to continue developing a skilled workforce that strengthens Plymouth’s economy.”

Princess Yachts CEO Will Green added:

“The partnership between Princess Yachts and City College is critical to the longevity of our business. I’d like to thank the College for helping us to create these fantastic facilities. This is an absolutely fundamental part of Princess’ future.”

Adrian Bratt, Chief People Officer & General Counsel at Princess Yachts, also addressed guests, thanking the apprentices’ parents for supporting them on their journey and highlighting the vital role families play in helping young people succeed.

The Academy represents the latest development in the long-standing collaboration between City College Plymouth and Princess Yachts. Together, the two organisations have already supported more than 60 apprentices through training at the College’s existing facilities, and this new Academy will provide opportunities for many more in the years ahead.

Frankie, one of a number of first-year Princess Yachts apprentices who were in attendance at the opening, said:

“It’s everything you could want. Everything we need, we have. It’s a great place to learn and improve our skills.”