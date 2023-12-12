Professional Assessment Ltd appointed as first EPAO for new Digital Learning Designer Apprenticeship

Professional Assessment Ltd (PAL), a leading provider of services for training organisations and employers delivering apprenticeships and adult learning, has developed the end-point assessments for a brand new apprenticeship – Digital Learning Designer (Level 5).

The new apprenticeship, approved for delivery this year, will develop apprentices into subject matter experts in approaches to learning with digital technologies. This includes research-informed strategies to how humans learn and how this knowledge can be leveraged with appropriate learning practices.

For this new apprenticeship, PAL was approached by the Trailblazer group to be the principal end-point assessment organisation (EPAO). The specialist offer has been created by working closely with experts including external digital learning specialists to ensure the assessments are dynamic and robust, covering the full expectations and responsibilities of the apprentices when they qualify.

PAL has also announced that it will be offering end-point assessment for two further standards – HR Support and Digital Support Technician in response to increasing demand fromboth employers and training providers. These new EPAs have been integrated into PAL’s wider offer to ensure it can support the requirements of all the apprenticeship roles their clients require.

Paul Kelly, Qualifications Director at PAL, said:

“At PAL we are always striving to spearhead positive change and innovation in the training sector. As technology and digital tools play an ever more important role in how businesses run, it’s important that we adapt and develop new apprenticeships that create ambassadors for the proper use of the latest methods.

For the Digital Learning Designer apprenticeship, our expertise in education and assessment sets us up well to be the first end-point assessment organisation to offer this new standard. The development of this apprenticeship shows the rising importance of technology in education, and the need for trained experts to design and develop effective tools and programmes.”

