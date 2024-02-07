Propertymark Qualifications encourages wider uptake ahead of National Apprenticeship Week

Propertymark Qualifications has encouraged a wider uptake in the number of students studying towards some of their courses during National Apprenticeship Week.

Taking place until 11 February 2024, National Apprenticeship Week is a chance for the education and skills sector to celebrate the amazing effect apprentices around the nation make to communities, businesses, and the entire economy alongside their accomplishments.

‘Skills for Life’ is the Department of Education’s theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2024, and individuals, businesses, training providers and communities can express how apprenticeships contribute towards this theme by using the following hashtags: #SkillsForLife and #NAW2024.

For students who aspire to progress or begin their careers in an estate or letting agency, Propertymark Qualifications enables them to do so by learning from some capable people in the housing industry. With so many higher-level qualifications on offer, there is also the chance to become a mentor to further push those higher professional standards throughout the industry.

The total number of people who completed an apprenticeship with Propertymark related to estate and letting agency stood at 125 in 2022 and then rose by 18 per cent to 147 in 2023, which demonstrates what an amazing uptake in the number of students passing its courses, regardless of whether they are fresh agents at the beginning of their career journey, becoming a mentor in their field, or undertaking the highest qualification on offer.

There was a 142 per cent increase during the third quarter of 2023 in the number of certifications for Propertymark’s Residential Letting and Property Management course, which is the leading qualification for letting agents across the UK, from the third quarter of 2022.

Finally, in the first quarter of 2023, there was a 55 per cent increase from the same quarter in 2022 in the number of people receiving certificates for Propertymark’s Junior Estate Agent V1 (Residential Sales) qualification (the next step after an apprenticeship which is a fully-fledged qualification for aspiring estate agents).

Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, said:

“Propertymark proudly supports the message behind National Apprenticeship Week and is honoured to be playing its part in shaping the profession through its Propertymark Qualifications. The property sector is becoming an increasingly attractive and important profession for younger people, and those choosing to embark on this career path are opting to both grow and learn within it. Propertymark is proud to be supporting those aspiring property agents.

“Propertymark Qualifications provides many experienced instructors as part of its courses and higher-level courses such as its Level 4 accreditation for those aspiring to mentor too. These courses help those who want to venture into a career as an estate and letting agent and make a difference in the housing industry.”

Published in