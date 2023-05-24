QMS talk to students about local meat production

@BordersCollege recently welcomed Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) to the Scottish Borders Campus to give a presentation to both catering and agricultural students on red meat production in Scotland.

QMS’s Gordon Newlands, Brand Development Manager, and Jennifer Robertson, Health and Development Manager, spoke about the benefits of red meat as part of a healthy balanced diet and why it’s more sustainable to eat locally produced meat.

Issues around importing food from abroad, including air miles and lack of sustainability, were discussed, and why choosing the Scotch Brand can benefit local businesses and the planet.

Gordon demonstrated butchering a locally produced half lamb into various cuts. The students enjoyed seeing the processes involved and how all the lamb was used with little wastage.

The butchered lamb was kindly donated to the College Restaurant and will be cooked and served by the hospitality students.

This session was well received by both groups and gave an interesting insight into producing meat from ‘field to fork’.

Andrew Johnson, Curriculum and Learning Manager for Rural Skills commented:

“Gordon and Jennifer gave a very enjoyable and educational presentation into Scotland’s butchery and high standards of meat production. It’s important for our agriculture and catering students to see the processes involved in the ‘field to fork’ production.

“We would like to thank QMS for taking the time to visit and kindly donating the lamb to the Restaurant.”

Published in