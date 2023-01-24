Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Rebecca enhanced her career prospects through training with Futures 

Futures January 24, 2023
Rebecca had been working in Education for over seven years, and even though she enjoyed her job, she’d always felt a sense of “imposter syndrome” when it came to her work.  

After moving to the UK from America, she felt she wanted to gain a better understanding of the professional Education sector in England, and that’s where training from Futures stepped in.  

“I felt like I really wanted to have that formalised career development and professional development so that I could know I had been training in a way that I could confidently feel like I knew what I was doing.” 

Through her employer, Rebecca was able to join an apprenticeship with Futures and within a month, she was able to get enrolled onto the next programme for Careers Development Professionals.  

Meeting with Futures beforehand meant that any issues with qualifications could be cleared up quickly, meaning Rebecca was able to start the next step of her careers journey with nothing standing in her way. 

“In terms of my career, it’s really helped me to have more flexibility in my future career opportunities. I feel like I now have a lot more options.”  

Rebecca also received the good news that she was pregnant while carrying out her training and was able to meet with Futures to come up with a tailored plan that allowed her to complete the course before embarking on maternity leave.  

“I was a little bit nervous about how it would affect my apprenticeship – I really wanted to finish before I went on maternity leave. I went to my Skills Coach straight away and she was so helpful, understanding and supportive of what I wanted to do.” 

You can hear Rebecca’s full story and her advice for anyone thinking of starting a training course with Futures below: 

Rebecca Passed Her Apprenticeship with Flying Colours 

Futures

