Recruitment event kickstarts careers

Recruitment Event Cambridge Regional College starts a new initiative to bring travel industry recruiters and emerging talent together. Working in partnership with Hilton, Premier Travel, Ryanair and Novotel, Cambridge Regional College delivered its inaugural Travel and Tourism recruitment event at the Novotel Cambridge North, which saw students sit initial interviews with recruiters.

Sally Broadwith, Travel and Tourism Lecturer, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for the students to make a positive impression on some of the industries big players. We are working with partners that represent very different areas of the sector, meaning there is an avenue for progression for everyone.

In addition to supporting partners within the Travel and Tourism industry to find future talent, this recruitment event meets the requirements of the Recruitment and Selection Unit of the Diploma, so rather than have them sit a mock interview, learners have been given the opportunity to sit real-life interviews with companies that are actively recruiting.

The recruitment event saw 13 year 2 Travel and Tourism students put themselves forward for a range of initial interviews based on their personal career ambitions. The aim of the event is for the students to be invited for a formal interview with the recruiter and subsequently secure employment following completion of their studies later this year.

Sally added, “We are thrilled that a high proportion of our students have been offered a second interview, with at least one of the students being offered full-time employment on the basis of their performance in the initial interview today.”

L3 Travel and Tourism student, Carly Ellis said, “The interview went really well. I enjoyed the experience, I felt relaxed and at ease despite my initial nervous feelings. The opportunity to experience a real-life interview set-up by the college has been invaluable. The Ryanair recruiters encouraged me to pursue my dream of becoming Cabin Crew and I have been asked to send in my passport details for the next stage of the interview process. I am thrilled with the outcome.”

