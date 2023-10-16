Robb Ferguson Embraces Growth With Record Graduate Intake

Robb Ferguson, the highly respected firm of Chartered Accountants, has taken on a record number of university graduates as it experiences a period of significant growth.

The firm, which has a rich history dating back to the 1880s, has recruited a total of five new ICAS trainees as it identifies new opportunities and builds on a series of significant business wins over the course of the year. This further builds on five trainees, including four ICAS trainees, the firm hired in 2022.

As well as the trainees, the increased activity at the Glasgow-based firm means that it is now actively recruiting audit staff and is also looking to attract a tax senior and assistant within the immediate future.

An influx of new Robb Ferguson clients – including a highly-regarded Scottish construction sector business, a fast-growing manufacturing company, a substantial leisure sector operator, a transport & logistics business and a media sector operator – have created a viable platform for meaningful expansion.

Andy Logan, the firm’s Managing Partner, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to attract a cohort of such talented young people to form the core of the next generation of professionals within the firm.

“With the firm seeing growth of around 40% in the last 24 months, our new trainees are pivotal to our continued controlled growth ensuring we deliver outstanding service to clients, both longstanding and new.

“Our new trainees will benefit from genuine hands-on experience as they work towards their qualifications and as we continue to invest in training to develop the talented accountants of the future. We also aim to ensure that by the end of their traineeship, our young newly qualified accountants are truly rounded professionals.”

Robb Ferguson is a longstanding and highly respected Chartered Accountancy firm based in Glasgow with current headcount of 50 and has proved its ability over the years to adapt swiftly to a changing business environment.

