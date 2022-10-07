Ruislip dog groomer looking forward to taking on students as she offers qualifications for the first time

A passionate Ruislip dog groomer just can’t wait to become a teacher offering high quality qualifications in the trade.

Marie Chong, 42, who runs the Plush Pooches salon in Ruislip has expanded her business to include a training facility, which will offer Ofqual regulated iPET Network qualifications.

The salon owner says that the move is to demonstrate her commitment to skilling up her industry, an investment in dog welfare, and showing students the skills you need to do what she describes as the ‘best job in the world’.

“I am so excited, this has been a dream of mine and I am so proud that it’s actually happening. I am also excited to be working with iPET Network which is the best in the business.

Marie, who has been a dog groomer since 2011 said:

“I can’t wait to offer people the chance to learn about this amazing career, it really is the best job in the world.”

Unlike other qualifications in the industry, the iPET Network qualifications are written by dog groomers for dog groomers, and have a strong emphasis on flexibility and animal welfare.

Marie added: “I have always had a huge passion for dogs, I was a bit obsessive when I was a kid! But to be able to find a career like this that I enjoy so much, while working with dogs is such a joy.

“And now to be able to help others achieve their dreams too, what a wonderful thing.”

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, founders of awarding organisation the iPET Network, said:

“We are so excited to welcome someone as passionate as Marie to the iPET Network family.

“Qualifications are so important, both for career development and for animal welfare, and we know that Marie will share her commitment with her students in such a wonderful way.”

Published in