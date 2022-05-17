Shopping Cart

SERC Apprentices Finalist in IFSEC and FIREX Engineers of Tomorrow

SERC Glass May 17, 2022
0 Comments
Apprentice working on fire systems unit
EPA 2022 conference

Six Level 3 Fire Systems Apprentices are finalists in the IFSEC and FIREX Engineers of Tomorrow competition which will take place 17-19 May at the annual IFSEC International 2022 at London’s ExCeL.

Alex Wallace (Newtownards) and Matthew Blair (Ballinderry Upper), both employed by Building Protection Services; Daniel Colligan (Carrickfergus) employed by Graham Facilities Management; James Curry (Banbridge) employed by Beacon Fire & Security; and Jonny Hamilton (Bangor) employed by Atlas World are finalist in the Engineers of Tomorrow Fire Systems competition and will pit their training skills and experience against 17 competitors from across the UK.

Meanwhile, Jordan Butler (Belfast) employed by Diamon Systems is a finalist in the Engineers of Tomorrow Electronic Security Systems competition and will be up against 15 other finalists.

Engineers of Tomorrow helps to raise the profile of engineering apprenticeships and the opportunities they represent within the sector. Taking place at IFSEC and FIREX International each year, winners of regional heats compete in a live installation challenge at the show. The process involves two separate competitions – one for electronic security systems, and the other for fire systems.

Robin Hamill, Fire & Security Lecturer at SERC said, “The apprentices have been selected from hundreds of entries, following a knowledge-based online assessment, and will compete live at IFSEC and FIREX, showcasing the next generation of engineering talent to thousands of industry professionals each day. 

He added, “The IFSEC and FIREX International conference presents a fantastic opportunity for our apprentices to showcase their skills, ability, and professionalism and to network with leaders in the industry.    We are so proud of all they have achieved to date.  They all know a place in the podium is well within their grasps as they follow hot on the heels of Adam Smylie from Moira, employed by Lisburn-based Beacon Fire & Security, who was the only representative from Northern Ireland last year who swooped the title.”

The winners of Engineers of Tomorrow will then proceed to the WorldSkills UK (WSUK) LIVE competition – the nation’s premier skills, apprenticeships and careers event. For the first time this year, both the electronic security and fire competitions will be represented at WSUK – underlining the value of both competitions to the wider UK skills industry.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
SERC Glass
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

