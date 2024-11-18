Latest News

From education to employment

SERC Student Participates in Canoe Polo World Championships

SERC November 18, 2024
0 Comments
SERC Electrical student Henry McCann (left) in Canoe Polo Championships in China

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) student took to the water half way across the world when he represented Great Britain at the ICF Canoe Polo World Championships in China in October.

Henry McCann, (18) from Bangor, is completing the Level 2 Traineeship  in Electrical at SERC’s Newtownards Campus.   Henry was one of only two team members selected from the Ulster squad for the GB Under 21s Men’s team in the international competition which was held in Deqing, China.

The team were undefeated until the last two matches of the competition.   Henry, who has travelled to competitions throughout Europe said, “ I was thrilled to be selected for the GB Under 21s Men team for the World Polo Championships, and although we came fifth, we learn from the experience and will continue to prepare and train for the next round of competitions.”

Henry, who has been kayaking since he was 15, is on break from training until the New Year, when he will return to train as part of the Ulster squad – and a contender for selection for Team GB Under 21’s again.

Speaking about his visit to China, Henry said, “Our canoes were packed up and shipped separately from the team travelling, so there was always that worry whether they would arrive safely but thankfully they were grand. There was a lot of paperwork, certificates and visas required, and all the competitors had to complete an anti-doping course.”

He concluded, “ It was an amazing experience to travel to China for the Championships. We were there from 10th to the 21st October, so I got to see a little bit of the country around Deqing, where we were staying in the Ruby Lacey Hotel.   I thoroughly enjoyed the visit and the competition.   I am eager for the chance to compete again.” 

Published in: Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

