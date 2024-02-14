Shortlist announced for international student marketing competition

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (@cim_marketing) has announced its shortlist of 10 teams going through to the final round of its student competition, The Pitch, a global student competition designed to give university students real-world experience equipping them for their first professional role in marketing.

Sponsored by Hays, the competition challenges students to tackle a real-life marketing challenge for charity EveryYouth

Winners will receive CIM’s ‘Marketers of the Future’ award, a one-year CIM membership and a complimentary ‘Specialist Award’.

Now in its thirteenth year, The Pitch is designed to recognise and reward the marketing talent of the future. It sees students from leading universities compete to address a real-life marketing challenge, in a bid to win the title of ‘Marketers of the Future’.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Hays, the leading British multinational recruitment company, which believes strongly in empowering people and organisations to achieve their marketing goals.

There are two separate competitions for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The postgraduate participants will develop a volunteer engagement marketing strategy for EveryYouth, a charity which exists to ‘help the most disadvantaged young people succeed in life.’ The undergraduate students will be asked to consider the current economic climate, and, with a budget of £5,000, devise a plan to help EveryYouth drive a positive online experience and increase donor engagement.

The shortlisted teams include:

Undergraduate: BWH – Salford University 007 Boys – Coventry University Elka – Middlesex University NWN – Manchester Metropolitan Team 15 – Manchester Metropolitan University Postgraduate: Strath Strategies – University of Strathclyde The Three Marketeers – Swansea University The Hive – University of Westminster M&M’s – University of Aberdeen Cass-e-Roll – Arden University

Maggie Jones, director of qualifications and partnerships at CIM said:

“The applications for The Pitch this year have showcased a remarkable level of talent. The creativity, passion, and dedication on display serve as a testament to the hard work of our student teams and producing a shortlist from the high number applicants was no easy task.”

“I’m very much looking forward to the live final on 15 March, where the shortlisted teams will present their pitches to our judging panel and have the chance to win CIM’s coveted ‘Marketers of the Future’ award. Good luck to all our shortlisted teams.”

Robin Sturmey, Head of Marketing at Hays, commented:

“I’m delighted to be a judge on the panel of The Pitch, to recognise and celebrate the talent of undergraduates and postgraduates submitting their pitches this year.”

“The challenges are set by EveryYouth, a charity partner of Hays, and are a fantastic opportunity for the participants to utilise what they’ve learnt during their degrees. The competition is also a great chance for participants to improve their employability, enhance their marketing skills, gain valuable exposure to real-life marketing challenges and drive positive change for the charity. Congratulations to the finalists – I look forward to seeing the innovative ideas they bring to the table and I wish them all the best of luck.”

Nick Connolly, CEO at EveryYouth said:

“Working with Hays has opened up so many unique and interesting projects like the Pitch, and we can’t thank them enough for their vital support in getting young people who have experienced homelessness into secure jobs.”

“At EveryYouth, we believe that all young people have the potential to thrive. That’s why we’re delighted to be involved in such an exciting opportunity for young marketers to showcase their incredible skills. The Pitch finalists have shown amazing enthusiasm, we can’t wait to see their presentations. We wish everyone going into the final the best of luck and thank them for their hard work.”

The top 10 teams are invited to a live virtual judging final on 15 March 2024 to present their idea to judges from across the industry. The ultimate winners will be announced at the end of the live final.

Winners of the competition will receive CIM’s ‘Marketers of the Future’ award, a one-year complimentary CIM professional membership for each team member, a complimentary ‘Specialist Award’ qualification from CIM Academy, a virtual one-hour session with HAYS Chief Marketing Officer Inken Khulmann-Rhinnow, as well as a virtual CV writing workshop, the chance to feature in a case study posted on the CIM website and a digital winner’s badge issued by CIM.

For more information on The Pitch, please view here.

