Building on the success of 2023, NICEIC, the UK’s leading electrical certification body, is proud to continue powering SkillELECTRIC 2024 as a key delivery partner. This underlines NICEIC’s unwavering commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled electricians.

SkillELECTRIC, part of the WorldSkills UK network, is a prestigious event showcasing the electrotechnical industry’s top talent and setting high standards for excellence. It provides a unique platform for young apprentices and students to hone their skills and gain valuable experience in a competitive environment.

The 2023 SkillELECTRIC final put a spotlight on some of the best young electrical talent in the country. Danny McBean from Grants (Dufftown) LTD was awarded first place. Ben Gillin from Lloyd Morris Electrical secured second place, while Conor McDonnell of Nesbitt Electrical, another NICEIC-certified business, took the third spot.

NICEIC Technical Director Paul Collins emphasises the value of the competition:

“At NICEIC, we’re committed to investing in the future of the electrical industry, and SkillELECTRIC embodies this commitment perfectly. This national competition shines a spotlight on the skills and knowledge of aspiring electricians, showcasing the depth of homegrown talent across the UK. It’s an amazing opportunity, and we encourage electrotechnical apprentices to get involved.”

Jennie Phung, NET project manager for SkillELECTRIC commented on the partnership with NICEIC:

“We’re extremely grateful to the organisations who sponsor and support SkillELECTRIC. We’re pleased to have NICEIC on board as a delivery partner for another consecutive year, it’s a testament to the value of the competition in the industry.”

Competitors will be tested through a series of practical challenges encompassing various electrical installation tasks. Qualifying participants will then have the chance to compete in the final, with finalists set to receive prizes generously provided by NICEIC.

The registration window is now open for SkillELECTRIC 2024. Apply by 28 March 2024. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the action. Visit skillelectric.org.uk/registration to learn more and sign up.

*Applicants must be either enrolled in an electrotechnical apprenticeship or have obtained their Level 3 technical qualification within the past year.