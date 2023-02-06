Sodexo hits £2 million milestone for apprenticeship levy gifting

Sodexo took the decision in 2019 to ‘gift with purpose’ a portion of the apprenticeship levy it pays. In August 2021, the food services and facilities management business announced it had gifted more than £1 million to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for apprenticeship training. This has included trainee paramedics for the London Ambulance Service as well as health and support staff for local community organisations and sports clubs in Salford, Worcester and Bath.

Over the last eighteen months since hitting the £1 million milestone, Sodexo has doubled that figure and committed apprentice levy gifting funds to several other organisations, including almost 60 sports coaching staff for Aspire Training Solutions (UK) Ltd, enabling them to continue to provide a valuable resource to schools, local community organisations and sports clubs. Another beneficiary is McGinley – the levy gifting funding from Sodexo has enabled the infrastructure expert to take on 18 trainee rail operatives.

The £2 million milestone includes Sodexo pledging £100,000 to eligible businesses through the Government’s apprentice levy portal.

Sue Davison, Head of Apprenticeships at Sodexo, said:

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for people to learn new skills, launch their careers, or reskill if they are seeking a fresh challenge. We encourage other organisations to follow suit and use their apprenticeship levy gifting to help maintain a sustainable talent pipeline that will allow businesses and communities to grow and thrive.”

This week, National Apprenticeship Week, Sodexo and its teams across the country are celebrating and recognising their 900 apprentices, reflecting on how apprenticeships are helping individuals develop valuable skills and knowledge to create a successful and rewarding career and the contribution they offer companies such as Sodexo which relies on its people to deliver excellence, every day.

Sean Haley, CEO of Sodexo UK and Ireland, added:

“We are in business to make a positive impact on the economic and social development of the communities where we live, work and serve. As such, we know there is a significant role we can play in helping more organisations develop the people and the skills they will need in the future. This is why apprenticeship levy gifting is such a crucial component of our social impact pledge.”

Large businesses, such as Sodexo, that pay the apprenticeship levy can choose to transfer up to 25% of their levy funds each year to other organisations to pay for their apprenticeship training and assessment. Sodexo’s approach when selecting an organisation is to ‘gift with purpose’ to employers that share the company’s ethos when it comes to health and safety and ensuring their workforce is diverse and inclusive.

