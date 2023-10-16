South Devon College hosts post-18 Futures Fair

More than 200 sixth form students from local schools and colleges attended a careers fair at South Devon College recently.

The event was hosted by Anthony Mangnall MP in association with the Heart of the South West Careers Hub, South Hams District Council, TDA Group and South Devon College.

Over 40 local employers and training providers from across the South West joined to help raise awareness of the exciting opportunities available locally.

Laurence Frewin, Principal and CEO at South Devon College, commented:

“Often when we talk to students and parents, they don’t know about the employment opportunities here in South Devon that they can access. This event, now in its second year, is about making sure young people have the chance to speak directly with employers and training providers to find out about the opportunities available locally.

“We have an amazing opportunity in Torbay. It’s a naturally inspiring place to be – we’ve got the coast and Dartmoor on our doorstep, Torbay itself is regenerating with a huge amount of investment coming into the area. We need to support employers and keep local talent. Young people don’t need to move away to earn a good salary, they can do that here and more importantly have a fantastic quality of life.”

Anthony Mangnall MP (Totnes and South Devon) agreed about the many opportunities available locally.

“Today is about letting people know what’s on their doorstep. We’re demonstrating that the South Devon economy is a vibrant one, with a wealth of different opportunities, including within the photonics sector which is one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK.

“We decided to base this event at South Devon College because it is one of the best FE colleges in the country and is proving itself with the most remarkable results. The college is training people for the multitude of opportunities that are out there with a huge range of skills for local sector needs.”

With more than 40 businesses, organisations and educational establishments attending the career fair there was something for everyone.

17 year old Delphine visited the event from Kingsbridge Community College,

“I’ve had some good conversations especially with Devon and Cornwall Police. It’s great to see the passion from the employers here. I’m hoping to pursue my interest in sports psychology and maybe education and I definitely plan to go to university.”

Erin, 16, who studies at South Devon College, has had a career in mind for a while. “The NHS really interested me today, I’m interested in physio and nutrition and plan to stay local.”

As well as being able to meet employers and businesses the students were able to get advice on self-employment, apprenticeships, and Higher Education, as well as receiving guidance on CV writing and other employability skills.

Jacqueline Hobson, Enterprise Coordinator (Torbay & Plymouth) from Heart of the South West Careers Hub said,

”This event provides an exciting opportunity for young people to meet with local employers and training providers, to help with choosing their next steps.”

