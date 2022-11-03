Stagecoach at ‘gold standard’ for its leading apprenticeship scheme

Almost 1,500 Stagecoach employees currently in ‘earn and learn’ positions

One of only 107 employers across the UK who received the Gold Standard

Upgraded to Gold Membership with 5% Club after receiving Silver in 2021

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has today been awarded Gold Membership with the 5% Club meaning 5% of its employees are in ‘earn and learn’ positions. The operator is also one of only 107 employers across the country who met the Gold Standard.

It represents a significant upgrade for Stagecoach, with the company being awarded Silver Membership in 2021. The 5% Club is a UK-wide charity that aims to contribute to the alleviation of poverty through increased levels of employment. It works with UK employers to inspire, educate and retain a growing body of people into ‘earn and learn’ placements to increase the number of apprenticeships, sponsored students and graduate trainees.

A total of 1464 Stagecoach employees are currently in ‘earn and learn’ positions, with the majority carrying out apprenticeships, from its total UK workforce of 24,000 employees.

Stagecoach is committed to training and development and last year launched its Sustainability Strategy which details its objective of having 40% females in leadership roles by 2026 and 25% of its workforce from ethnic minorities. Stagecoach’s commitment also includes offering more work placements for 16-24 year olds.

Stagecoach was also the first public transport organisation to offer a flagship driver apprenticeship scheme as well as an industry-leading engineering apprenticeship programme and this year received recognition as a Top 100 apprentice employer. It also offers a ‘Trade-up’ scheme, giving existing employees the opportunity to undertake an apprenticeship with the engineering team and are hoping to develop this even further.

Tracey Smyth, Head of People Services & Talent at Stagecoach, said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded Gold Membership with the 5% club. This shows our commitment by progressing year on year from Silver to Gold by developing our people when they join us and helping us attract the best people from our local communities.

“’Earn and Learn’ positions bring huge value to our business in terms of talent and diversity and Stagecoach has for many years been at the forefront of championing apprenticeships in our workplace. Not only is it important for developing a healthy talent pipeline, but we also ­find it’s a great way of being able to engage with our local communities and make sure that our workforce represents the people we serve.

“This year we also welcomed an Inclusion and Culture Business Partner into our team to hone in on the benefits diverse and inclusive teams can bring, ensuring all of our people can develop to the best of their ability and attract more diverse talent into our business.

“We are always on the lookout for new people to join the Stagecoach journey and details of how you can apply for one of our trainee driver positions and complete an apprenticeship whilst you’re learning can be found here stagecoach.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/External?q=trainee ”

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club said:

“Our Employer Audit scheme recognises the efforts of all those Employers who invest in their workforce through a broad range of workplace learning schemes. It is fantastic that in these challenging times so many are able to commit to the Employer Audit and to gain the credit for their efforts, and that the majority are striving to expand their schemes over the coming years. Their efforts and achievements are to be applauded.”

Published in