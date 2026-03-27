Strengthening digital skills: Educ8 and Sight Life partner to empower learners through apprenticeships

Sight Life, formerly Cardiff Institute for the Blind, is celebrating 160 years of supporting people with sight loss across South Wales. Today, the charity supports over 4,000 people, offering practical and emotional help at crucial moments.

Across Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, Sight Life helps people with sight loss improve wellbeing, stay independent, get online, and stay connected through community, recreational and social groups. Reducing isolation remains central to their work, helping people achieve everyday independence. One in five of us will experience sight loss in our lifetime.

While continuing this vital support, Sight Life is committed to strengthening its digital presence which will help to raise awareness of the charity’s work and modernise communication – an ambition that sparked a new partnership with Educ8 Training.

A chance meeting between Richard Harvey, Sight Life CEO and Jade Stokes Jones, Educ8 Senior Customer Relationship Manager, led to a shared vision and the start of a collaborative digital skills partnership. Sight Life enrolled staff members Dylan, Fundraising Manager and Hazel, Community Fundraising Co-ordinator on the Level 3 Digital Marketing Apprenticeship, and Stuart, Marketing & Communications Assistant, on the Level 3 Social Media Apprenticeship.

Support from Educ8: accessible, flexible and learner focused

A major strength of the partnership is the tailored support provided by Educ8 Training, led by Trainer Coach Ben Gallivan. Educ8’s 1 to 1 model, flexible hybrid delivery and clear course structure have created an accessible learning environment that fits around the charity’s busy work. Prompt communication and thoughtful planning have helped learners feel confident from the outset.

Ben shared: “It’s been really positive working with learners supported by Sight Life. Hazel, Dylan and Stuart are enthusiastic and keen to develop their digital skills, and it’s clear they are being supported in a meaningful way. Partnerships like this help create accessible opportunities for people to build confidence and progress towards their goals.”

This commitment to accessibility aligns closely with Sight Life’s ethos: ensuring every staff members’ professional development needs are understood and met.

Meet the Learners

Stuart – Marketing & Communications Assistant

For Stuart, who is completely blind, accessible and tailored support has been essential. Using speech software, he described the onboarding as highly personalised, with rapid responses to his questions—often within 24 hours. He already feels more confident and is looking forward to selecting modules that best support his role.

Dylan – Fundraising Manager

Dylan plays a key role in raising income and awareness. He values the clarity and structure of the Educ8 programme: “It’s been really straightforward, and you can see the plan of what is to come.” He is particularly interested in learning about new digital marketing developments and the Welsh language modules available. He sees this training as a vital step in modernising the charity’s approach.

Hazel – Community Fundraising Coordinator

Hazel supports the charity’s brand and community activity and is eager to apply new skills directly to her work. “It’s nice to know I’ve got modules coming that will expand my skills and link directly to my role.” She has praised the communication and support so far and is especially keen to develop her social media strategy skills.

Looking ahead: growing the partnership

The partnership is still in its early stages, but there is strong enthusiasm for continued collaboration. Dylan and Stuart hope to explore new joint initiatives, strengthen both organisations’ brands and expand the apprenticeship offer to more Sight Life staff.

Future opportunities also include accessibility training for Educ8 Training staff, ensuring inclusive practice remains central to delivery.

As Stuart, Dylan and Hazel progress through their apprenticeships, they look forward to applying their growing skills to help raise awareness of the thousands of people Sight Life supports.

Find out more about Sight Life: Sight Loss Support South Wales.

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