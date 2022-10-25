Students Enjoy Masterclass in Broadcast Production

Media students from SERC’s Downpatrick campus had the opportunity to learn from a leader in the industry at a recent masterclass in broadcast production.

Dougie Beattie, GB News Ireland correspondent, gave the Level 3 Creative Media Production & Technology students an insight to his day-to-day work gathering news from across the island of Ireland for the 24-hour news channel.

Colm McAlinden, Associate Lecturer in Media said,

“We were delighted to welcome Dougie to the College to speak with the students. His extensive experience across many facets of the broadcast media industry makes him the ideal person to talk to students about the realities of working in broadcast media. The session gave the students the chance to hear first-hand how a news piece is quickly pulled together for broadcast or preparation for a live broadcast for GB News.”

He added, “Previously, a news team and a van with a satellite dish would have been required for an outside broadcast but the technology has changed dramatically, and Dougie was able to share with the students how one person is now the journalist, presenter, sound engineer and technician putting together news stories for broadcast around the world.”

