Success Through Skills Awards celebrate work-based learning

Last week, training providers ACT and ALS hosted their inaugural Success Through Skills Awards at Cardiff and Vale College.

The event celebrated learners, employers, training providers and tutors who have helped promote work-based learning across Wales. Guests were treated to food and entertainment at the college’s atrium before a 12-category strong awards ceremony took place, hosted by journalist and podcaster, Will Hayward.

During welcome speeches, ACT’s Managing Director, Richard Spear, impressed on the importance of work-based learning in addressing Wales’ skills gap. He said:

“We are here to recognise the power of work-based learning and the incredible impact it has – not just on individual lives, but on our industries, our communities, and the future of our economy in Wales.”

The awards covered a wealth of categories recognising excellence in Welsh language advocacy, EDI and Essential Skills as well as apprenticeships; with winners representing a wide variety of professional sectors.

The big winner of the evening, who took the Overall Learner of the Year, was Harvey Liddicoat.

Harvey is a pupil at ACT’s Schools, an independent provision for 11 to 16-year-olds who have struggled with mainstream schooling for a variety of reasons.

Harvey has become a standout member of the school. Known for his respectful and kind attitude, he has overcome a number of challenges to make great progress during his time with ACT. Most notably, he was a key figure in a recent collaboration with TEAM Collective Cymru (formerly part of National Theatre Wales).

During this project he not only composed an original song, but he also recorded it and performed it for staff and peers.

Attendees at last night’s Success Through Skills Awards were also lucky enough to enjoy a performance, as Harvey played guitar and sang his original song in the ceremony’s interval.

Reflecting on the awards, Managing Director at ACT, Richard Spear, said:

“It has been a privilege to be part of our first Success Through Skills Awards and to celebrate the achievements of learners and employers with our tutors and partners.

“Recognising and rewarding the dedication and hard work of those on the frontline of work-based learning in Wales is so important, particularly when apprenticeship funding continues to be threatened. These awards, and the stories shared by our winners and finalists, are proof that work-based learning changes lives for the better.”

