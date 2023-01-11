Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Talented nurse/photographer praises her former college

Barking & Dagenham College January 11, 2023
0 Comments
Hannah Grace Deller, a part-time NHS nurse and published photographer whose intimate photos of the NHS covid pandemic frontline featured across national media, visited her former college

A talented former photography student returned to Barking & Dagenham College and remembered fondly her time there.

Hannah Grace Deller is a part-time NHS nurse and published photographer whose intimate photos of the NHS covid pandemic frontline featured across national media.

Her photos inspired a new album by award-winning songwriters, curated by Squeeze’s Chris Difford to raise money for the Royal College of Nursing. She’s even had one song named after her – ‘Hannah Takes Pictures’ and even raps on a song called ‘Working on the Frontline’!

When Hannah visited the college again, more than twenty years after she last did, she got to check out the college’s new professional facilities within the East London Institute of Technology and even bumped into an old teacher.

Hannah says: “I’ve never stopped taking pictures. You should always take pictures no matter what because you love it, just do it. It’s like a muscle that you keep working. Even through difficult, dark times, something amazing can happen like what’s happened to me during the pandemic. And this all started for me at Barking & Dagenham College.”

As well as featuring in lots of national media, Hannah also featured on Grayson Perry’s Art Club TV programme during the pandemic.

Her photos have been exhibited in Grayson Perry’s exhibition at the Manchester Art Gallery. Also, one of her photos of nurse Stephanie Perry, waiting for the arrival of a patient at St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Department, London was selected from many thousands to be displayed at the International Centre of Photography in New York!

Hannah studied for a BTEC in photography at the College, for more information see: https://barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk/find/careers/photography

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Barking & Dagenham College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .