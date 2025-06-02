The 5% Club 2021-2024 Accredited Membership (Employer Audit) Summary Report

The 5% Club, a dynamic, employer-led charity that champions “earn and learn” opportunities across the UK, has today released its 2021-2024 Accredited Membership (Employer Audit) Summary Report, covering the key findings, insights and learning across the first 4 years of this exciting and increasingly popular Membership Accreditation Scheme.

The summary report reflects on the membership’s commitment to apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and other structured “earn and learn” programmes, and celebrates how participation in the Accreditation scheme has surged from 73 employers in its inaugural year to a record 229 in 2024 – now spanning over 15 sectors, including manufacturing, construction, finance, and public services. And, impressively, over one hundred employers now report that 10% or more of their UK workforce are in structured training positions, well above The Club’s core 5% aspiration.

“This summary report is a testament a marked commitment from our members, who continue to invest in people, skills, and long-term economic sustainability,” said Mark Cameron OBE, CEO of The 5% Club. “At a time of evolving economic challenges and workforce demands, these employers have demonstrated that skills development is not viewed as optional – it is seen as essential by so many who are inspired to make the difference.”

Among the key insights from the 2025 report:

Diversity in Opportunity: Apprenticeships continue to dominate “earn and learn” programmes, representing over three-quarters of total roles. Higher and degree-level apprenticeships have more than doubled since 2021, while Level 2 apprenticeships have decreased, mirroring the widely observed trend towards advanced skill development.

Inclusion and Social Mobility: While gender disparities persist – particularly among apprentices where males account for around 76% in those employers accredited – inclusive activity remains more observable on the graduate schemes, where 34% of employees are female and 29% are from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Quality Assurance: An impressive number of respondents have apprenticeship completion rates above 80% (over two thirds) with 60% of employers reporting graduate training completion rates of 90% or higher, underscoring a strong commitment to effective programme delivery and completion in both areas.

Outlook: Employers remain cautious about growth. Just under half anticipate increasing apprenticeship or graduate hiring in the coming year – likely reflecting broader economic uncertainty.

Membership recognition continues to serve as a hallmark of excellence. In 2024, a record sixty-five employers were awarded Platinum status, The 5% Club’s highest accolade, for exceeding 10% in “earn and learn” roles having achieved the Gold Standard (above 5%) over a rolling 3-year period. A further 129 were honoured with Gold Membership, with twenty-nine achieving Silver and six recognised at the Bronze level.

“This audit affirms that investing in skills is a unifying ambition across our membership that is increasingly spanning the UK’s business landscape – from SMEs to multinationals,” added Mark Cameron. “It is an inspiration to see our members lead by example, embedding opportunity, inclusion, and growth into their workforce strategies.”



