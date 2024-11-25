The FAB 2024 Awards winner are announced

Winners announced for prestigious FAB 2024 Awards!

Awarding organisations came together this evening (25th November) at the FAB 2024 Awards in Leicester to celebrate success across the industry.

The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees over the past year to education and skills. Now in its 9th year, the FAB 2024 Awards dinner, sponsored by PSI, was held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference.

Commenting on the awards, Rob Nitsch CBE, the Federation’s chief executive, said:

“The competition was stiffer than ever this year, with a record-breaking participation. Huge congratulations to the worthy winners, all of whom are market-leading exemplars. It has been hugely uplifting to hear about the very positive impact the qualifications and assessment industry is having and to be able to celebrate this success.”

The Awards were independently judged by Sander Kristel, Chief Digital & Data Officer at UCAS, Sharon Blyfield OBE, Head of Early Careers and Apprenticeships at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Patrick Coates, CEO at e-Assessment Association, Laura-Jane Rawlings MBE, CEO at Youth Employment Service, Paul McKean, Director of Further Education and Skills at Jisc and Holly Papworth, Head of Policy at the Edge Foundation.

The FAB Award 2024 winners are:

Ascentis

Pearson

SIAS

Jan Richardson-Wilde, Occupational Awards Ltd

Gateway Qualifications: Level 1 Award in Cybersecurity

Agored Cymru and Health Education Improvement Wales (HEIW)

OAL and Bournemouth and Poole College

Natasha Bloor, VTCT

Erin Anderson, Gateway Qualifications

Safety Training Awards (STA)

Active IQ

Ascentis and Metaverse Learning