The FAB 2024 Awards winner are announced
Winners announced for prestigious FAB 2024 Awards!
Awarding organisations came together this evening (25th November) at the FAB 2024 Awards in Leicester to celebrate success across the industry.
The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees over the past year to education and skills. Now in its 9th year, the FAB 2024 Awards dinner, sponsored by PSI, was held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference.
Commenting on the awards, Rob Nitsch CBE, the Federation’s chief executive, said:
“The competition was stiffer than ever this year, with a record-breaking participation. Huge congratulations to the worthy winners, all of whom are market-leading exemplars. It has been hugely uplifting to hear about the very positive impact the qualifications and assessment industry is having and to be able to celebrate this success.”
The Awards were independently judged by Sander Kristel, Chief Digital & Data Officer at UCAS, Sharon Blyfield OBE, Head of Early Careers and Apprenticeships at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Patrick Coates, CEO at e-Assessment Association, Laura-Jane Rawlings MBE, CEO at Youth Employment Service, Paul McKean, Director of Further Education and Skills at Jisc and Holly Papworth, Head of Policy at the Edge Foundation.
The FAB Award 2024 winners are:
Awarding organisation of the year – Sponsored by Creatio
Ascentis
End-point assessment organisation of the year (large organisation – over 50 employees) – Sponsored by Eintech
Pearson
End-point assessment organisation of the year (SME – up to 50 employees) – Sponsored by TestReach
SIAS
Individual of the year – Sponsored by Gordon Associates
Jan Richardson-Wilde, Occupational Awards Ltd
Qualification of the year – Sponsored by Coelrind
Gateway Qualifications: Level 1 Award in Cybersecurity
AO/Employer relationship of the year – Sponsored by RM
Agored Cymru and Health Education Improvement Wales (HEIW)
AO/Provider relationship of the year – Sponsored by Inspera
OAL and Bournemouth and Poole College
Apprentice of the year – Sponsored by Skilltech Solutions
Natasha Bloor, VTCT
Learner of the year – Sponsored by Peridot Partners
Erin Anderson, Gateway Qualifications
AO of the year for delivering real impact on equity, diversity and inclusion – Sponsored by PSI
Safety Training Awards (STA)
Exporter of the year – Sponsored by TEAMCo
Active IQ
Innovation of the year – Sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies
Ascentis and Metaverse Learning
