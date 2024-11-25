Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

The FAB 2024 Awards winner are announced

Federation of Awarding Bodies November 25, 2024
0 Comments
FAB award winners 2024

Winners announced for prestigious FAB 2024 Awards!

Awarding organisations came together this evening (25th November) at the FAB 2024 Awards in Leicester to celebrate success across the industry.

The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees over the past year to education and skills. Now in its 9th year, the FAB 2024 Awards dinner, sponsored by PSI, was held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference.

Commenting on the awards, Rob Nitsch CBE, the Federation’s chief executive, said:

“The competition was stiffer than ever this year, with a record-breaking participation. Huge congratulations to the worthy winners, all of whom are market-leading exemplars. It has been hugely uplifting to hear about the very positive impact the qualifications and assessment industry is having and to be able to celebrate this success.”

The Awards were independently judged by Sander Kristel, Chief Digital & Data Officer at UCAS, Sharon Blyfield OBE, Head of Early Careers and Apprenticeships at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Patrick Coates, CEO at e-Assessment Association, Laura-Jane Rawlings MBE, CEO at Youth Employment Service, Paul McKean, Director of Further Education and Skills at Jisc and Holly Papworth, Head of Policy at the Edge Foundation.

The FAB Award 2024 winners are:

Awarding organisation of the year – Sponsored by Creatio

Ascentis

End-point assessment organisation of the year (large organisation – over 50 employees) – Sponsored by Eintech

Pearson

End-point assessment organisation of the year (SME – up to 50 employees) – Sponsored by TestReach

SIAS

Individual of the year – Sponsored by Gordon Associates

Jan Richardson-Wilde, Occupational Awards Ltd

Qualification of the year – Sponsored by Coelrind

Gateway Qualifications: Level 1 Award in Cybersecurity

AO/Employer relationship of the year – Sponsored by RM

Agored Cymru and Health Education Improvement Wales (HEIW)

AO/Provider relationship of the year – Sponsored by Inspera

OAL and Bournemouth and Poole College

Apprentice of the year – Sponsored by Skilltech Solutions

Natasha Bloor, VTCT

Learner of the year – Sponsored by Peridot Partners

Erin Anderson, Gateway Qualifications

AO of the year for delivering real impact on equity, diversity and inclusion – Sponsored by PSI

Safety Training Awards (STA)

Exporter of the year – Sponsored by TEAMCo

Active IQ

Innovation of the year – Sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies

Ascentis and Metaverse Learning

Published in: Education News | FE News, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .