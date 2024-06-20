The importance of implementing Welsh into your business

As an education provider serving Wales, ACT recognises the importance of ensuring the Welsh language is not only accommodated within its organisation but actively used whether fluently or casually.

ACT works with nearly 500 Welsh-speaking learners to achieve their career goals, as such we offer Welsh-speaking tutors and support staff as well as bilingual communications.

We spoke to Rachel Dwyer who is currently working towards her Digital Marketing apprenticeship with ACT.

Rachel is a single parent living in Whitchurch and working as a marketing coordinator after almost a decade as a teaching assistant.

“I decided to get back into what I did before I had children which was marketing and promotion,” she explained. “I was glad to be offered an apprenticeship with ACT to bring my skills back up to date while working. I’m about halfway through and really enjoying it. My assessor is patient with me and I really appreciate the fact that I can record my evidence in different ways.”

Originally from West Wales, Rachel was raised bilingually.

“My language and culture are important to me,” she said. “I feel passionate that we should use Welsh as inclusively as we can and encourage learning and use of it. The ability to speak Welsh and English has helped me in so many ways and I use both languages on a daily basis.”

The promotion of Welsh language-use should not be seen as a tick box exercise. A business that incorporates the language across its operations fosters a sense of community and inclusivity, recognising its value.

Rachel added: “I can’t imagine being without the Welsh language, it’s so culturally important. There have been generations that have been discouraged from speaking our language and I would like to see companies respecting our history and helping to overcome this.”

While the task of implementing Welsh provisions and supporting Welsh speakers within an organisation may seem daunting, it is often the little things that can make a huge difference.

“Just be open to it,” Rachel said. “Seeing our language represented, being greeted with a ‘bore da” or just knowing that I can converse with someone or access their services through my language is a huge positive.

“I think it’s also important for companies to be aware of our history – key things like Llyfr Gleision, the Welsh Not and Tryweryn help people to understand why we are so protective of our language.”

Becky Morris, ACT’s Head of Continuous Improvement, said:

“ACT strongly believes that Welsh language is a valuable part of the identity and culture of all individuals in Wales and are committed to supporting ‘Cymraeg 2050: A million Welsh speakers.’

“It is important for all learners within the ACT network to be supported to develop their Welsh Language skills – irrespective of starting point, and to develop and maintain their confidence in relation to using the Welsh Language.

“Colleagues across our network work hard to ensure that learners receive individualised support in relation to this, providing flexibility in relation to the use of Welsh Language in assessments, whilst further developing skills in ways that best suit their style of learning.”

ACT Training