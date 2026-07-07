The Lost Generation: Barriers Facing Young People in 2026

ACT celebrated the premiere of its first ever documentary, with a screening at Cardiff’s Chapter Art Centre.

Wales’ largest training provider welcomed representatives from the Welsh Government amongst its guests for the initial screening of The Lost Generation.

The Lost Generation is a documentary set against the backdrop of the recent Milburn Review, interviewing a number of learners across South Wales about their experiences living in 2026. The film, which was created using Welsh Government Renew and Reform funding, explores themes of digital safety, community, role models and lack of opportunities.

The stars of the film are learners on ACT’s Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, a work-based skills provision for students aged 16 to 19. Behind-the-scenes production, such as the film’s musical soundtrack, was also created by learners.

The documentary is the conclusion to a year-long learner-led project which began life as a film on knife crime. However, initial focus groups with learners revealed a broad spectrum of social and economic challenges that teenagers were facing, all of which were magnified by the presence of social media and the wider digital world.

From these initial talks, the film’s focus shifted to being a platform for authentic young voices, with learners sharing glimpses of their lived experiences and their hopes for societal change.

Managing Director at ACT, Richard Spear, was in attendance at the premiere.

Speaking with news publisher BusinessIn Wales prior to the event, he was asked about the film and what his overriding emotion was during his initial watch.

“That’s a very difficult question,” Richard said. “There are a lot of emotions going on in this film as these young people take us on a journey…but I’d have to say hope. That’s the emotion I felt at the end of the film because whilst [the learners] have faced barriers and challenges, they have shown fantastic resilience, they’ve done so well on the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, and they’ve shown loads of positive attitude and ability.

“Whilst they’ve faced lots of challenges, I’m filled with hope that they will achieve great things in life.”

The film’s release coincides with the publication of the recent Milburn Review, a report by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions into soaring NEET (not in education, employment or training) statistics amongst young people. In Wales, 56,000 young people are classed as NEET, with the direct cost to the Welsh economy estimated to be at £2 billion every year.

Speaking on the report, Richard added: “The report highlighted that we’ve got one million young people not in education, employment or training which is a frightening number and I know the treasury are projecting that could possibly triple over the next couple of years. That’s a massive alarm bell. We talk about the ‘lost generation’, that’s young people not getting the opportunities they deserve and if we don’t intervene that’ll have a lasting impact on them, their health and society. So, it really is a crisis – and I don’t use that word lightly. [What’s needed is] a lot of people providing the adequate support for these young people to turn their lives around, find opportunities and thrive.”

Five of The Lost Generation’s key stars – learners Cian, Adom, Lynda, Tyler and Max – attended the premiere, taking part in a discussion panel with guests.

A representative from the Welsh Government asked what the Government could do to further support young people. Learner Cian answered simply: “Utilise us.” Adding that young people are keen to be involved and want the opportunities and platform to make a difference to society but often face barriers due to their age and perceived lack of experience. This is a common theme echoed throughout the film.

You can watch The Lost Generation on YouTube here.