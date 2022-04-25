Millennium Point Birmingham, The Midlands – Friday 7th October 2022

9.30am until 3pm – All welcome, FREE to attend, booking essential!

Since 2014 The National Apprenticeship and Education Event has been inspiring the next generation with apprenticeship, traineeship, t level and retraining opportunities.

We collaborate with our Partners – Not Going to Uni, Ladder for Black Country, The Black Country Consortium, GBLEP, THE BAME Apprenticeship Alliance and A Parents Guide to ensure the event gives quality advice, guidance and support are vital to ensure young people, school-leavers and students are inspired by the prospect of an apprenticeship as well as other career options. The event will feature a host of employers, training providers and universities on hand to talk to people face-to-face about apprenticeship and careers choices across in the Midlands.

Who is the event for?

Teachers, Careers Advisors, School-Leavers, Students, Parents, Carers, Families, and Individuals – you are all welcome to come along to the event.

Employers and Training Providers, get involved, become one of our Industry Event Partners and exhibit at The National Apprenticeship Event and Conference. Become part of this inspirational apprenticeship and careers show, at the Midlands’s largest event!

This unique event attracts thousands of school and college leavers, students, teachers, and careers advisers.

Showcase your career and apprenticeship opportunities and recruit the best young talent.

Raise the profile of your organisation and sector.

Reach thousands of young people and adults aged 14-60, as well as school and college leavers, students, teachers, parents and careers advice professionals.

Network with over 80 partners and sponsors.

Call 0800 023 5407 for more information on either our October or March events or email [email protected]

