The Northern skills Network (NSN) is delighted to have become a member of the Northern Skills Taskforce, with Co-Chairs joining to represent Northern skills providers & ensure apprenticeships & other skills programmes are always high on the agenda.



NSN is a partnership of regional skills networks across the North of England, who collectively support over 400 organisations such as independent training providers, colleges, universities, careers services, awarding organisations and employer providers.



The Northern Skills Taskforce brings employers & committees to the apprenticeship and wider skills agenda together to discuss the gaps, needs and opportunities across the North. The provider community across the Northern Powerhouse is a critical ally in work we want to do in this key area and working collaboratively with the Norther Powerhouse Partnership is something we are committed to.



The Northern Skills Taskforce, part of the Northern Powerhouse Partners programme has 5 pillars of work, which NSN are delighted to contribute to the discussion and development of. These include: Preparing for future skills Improving training & employment Promoting careers Boosting diversity, inclusion & social mobility Building evidence & evaluation progress We look forward to the continued relationship building & driving impact across the Northern skills agenda and welcome comments from our regional networks & their members to take to future skills taskforce meetings.



For more information on NSN, the taskforce or any of our northern priorities & events please contact – [email protected]