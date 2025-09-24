The Progress Group Recognised as One of the Top 200 Women-Powered U.K. Businesses

The Progress Group is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious “Top 200 Women-Powered U.K. Businesses Report” from J.P. Morgan Private Bank for 2025. This annual report celebrates organisations across the United Kingdom that exemplify the power of women’s leadership, significant impact, and remarkable growth, innovation, and social value. Being recognised within such a report highlights both the achievements of The Progress Group to date and the incredible potential still ahead.

At the helm is Jayne Worthington, who joined as Deputy CEO in 2019 before becoming Group CEO in 2020, succeeding founder and former MD Sandra Kirkham. Jayne has built upon the strong foundations established by Sandra, accelerating the organisation’s growth and further expanding its positive influence. Under her leadership, The Progress Group’s Senior Leadership Team is now predominantly female, demonstrating the Group’s long-standing commitment to gender parity, opportunity, and the development of women leaders across every level of the business. This composition also reflects a deep belief that diverse leadership teams drive stronger decision-making, creativity, and long-term success.

Over the past five years, The Progress Group has implemented a clear strategy of growth through acquisition. Notable among these are Grey Matter Learning, AC Education, and MyWorkMode, brought together under the collective banner of Flourish, as well as the recent acquisition of Nugent House School, now Progress Arc. These actions have significantly broadened The Progress Group’s reach and impact across education, training, and specialised provision, ensuring the organisation remains responsive to evolving sector needs while scaling the difference it can make for learners and communities.

This strategy has not only widened services but also delivered impressive performance results. Official Companies House records and independent reviews confirm that The Progress Group continues to achieve strong financial outcomes, with sustained turnover increases and consistent year-on-year growth. Importantly, the organisation also measures its wider contribution. Social value analysis shows that for every £1 invested, The Progress Group creates £4.09 in social value, showcasing an innovative, purposeful approach that fuses commercial success with social impact.

Such balance has also earned significant recognition. The Group has been named by The Times as one of the 100 Best Places to Work for two consecutive years, underscoring the culture of care, excellence, and opportunity nurtured under Jayne’s leadership.

Celebrating the achievement, Jayne Worthington commented:

“I am immensely proud of this achievement. To be benchmarked against some of the leading businesses across the UK in the Top 200 Women-Powered Businesses Report is testament to the passion and dedication of our team. Together, we have shown what’s possible when we put purpose, people and progress at the heart of everything we do. This recognition inspires us to keep breaking new ground and making an even greater impact for our learners, communities and future leaders.”

The Progress Group’s inclusion in the J.P. Morgan Top 200 Women-Powered U.K. Businesses cements its position as a national leader in women-powered business, social innovation, and inclusive growth. Looking ahead, the organisation remains determined to set the pace for sector-wide change, ensuring that its work continues to benefit not only learners and staff, but also the wider ecosystems it touches.