The tech gender gap: girls 50% less likely to pursue a career in tech

New data, released by Liverpool-based social enterprise, InnovateHer, as part of their ‘When I Grow Up: Career Aspirations of Gen Z and Alpha in Tech’ 2024 trend report, reveals that while over a quarter of young girls (78%) are interested in technology, only two in five (39%) are interested in a tech career.

Girls’ current interest in a tech career is 50% lower than boys, highlighting a gender gap that the industry needs to close between girls’ curiosity in technology and viewing a career in the sector as a viable option.

Based on an extensive survey of over 1,000 UK students aged 11 to 17, the report reveals a lack of inspiration for technology roles, as 41% of girls interested in technology cite a lack of female role models as a barrier to entering the industry, with the Chartered Institute for IT reporting that only 21% of IT specialists in the UK are women, reinforcing the need for action against gender disparity.

The report was launched on Tuesday 8th October as part of an online event that saw industry voices come together to turn the statistics into action. Including roundtables and a keynote discussion by Victoria Knight, Strategic Campaigns Director at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, the session discussed how the industry can ignite girls’ interest in technology careers and support Generation Z entering the workforce, including increased education around how technology applies in different industries and ensuring we communicate roles with girls’ passions in mind.

Through the perspective of young people being the future of the industry, the compelling statistics within the report offer a clear picture of the challenges and opportunities that the industry needs to navigate to ensure they attract young girls into a career in technology to diversify the sector.

Multiple factors for the generational gender gap are revealed in the report, including the need to increase education around the vast number of technology roles that are available in sectors girls are already inserted in, including healthcare and design.

Samantha Niblett, MP for South Derbyshire and Founder of Labour Women in Tech, said:

“As MP for South Derbyshire, I’m passionate about increasing the number of women in tech. This research, alongside the work of InnovateHer, which I’m proud to support, shows the incredible potential in young women and non-binary individuals, but also the barriers they face. Labour is committed to shattering the class and glass ceiling and closing the gender pay gap, starting by fostering more women in STEM. To achieve this, we need to re-imagine tech education – spotlighting female pioneers, creative careers like animation, and highlighting the vital intersection of tech and healthcare. The time for change is now, and I’m committed to driving this forward with initiatives like InnovateHer. Together, we can redefine what’s possible for the next generation!”

Chelsea Slater CEO and Co-Founder of InnovateHer, said:

“As CEO, I’m proud to share this new research, collated by my trailblazing team. The insights are clear. While 78% of girls are interested in tech, many are uncertain about pursuing careers in the field.

This is a call to action for all of us. We must rethink how we connect young people’s tech interests, like gaming and design, to real career opportunities. Girls are driven by creativity and social impact but still face barriers like a lack of role models and tech education. It’s our responsibility as business leaders to work with schools, offer mentorship, and promote inclusivity in tech. I hope this report not only informs but inspires action. Let’s work together to build a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”