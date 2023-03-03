The West London Supported Internships Jobs Fair at West London College

The West London Alliance Supported Internship Fair took place at West London College today (Weds 1 March 2023). Over 400 people including teachers, learning support assistants and young people came along to the event. The purpose of the Fair was to showcase the range of supported internships on offer and to encourage the young people present to apply. Employers at the Fair will be interviewing and offering places to start in September to successful applicants.

After successfully completing his supported internship, Will Goold achieved a paid job at Nando’s one day a week as a host. Will is now on a full time Inclusive Apprenticeship as a Learning Support Assistant five days a week, and continues to work one day a week at Nando’s.

Speaking at the event Will said:

“Please visit all of the employers at the Jobs Fair today and apply for an internship. It will give you the skills you need for work.”

Hammersmith and Fulham Supported Intern Matilda Kelly said:

“My dream job is to work in a children’s centre.”



More than 300 young people with Special Educational Needs SEN have been placed into employment since 2015 after having completed a Supported Internship within the West London Alliance boroughs.



West London College Assistant Principal Charles Nelson said:

“We are very proud of what our region is able to achieve working with employers and partners.” Charles continued: “ More than 60% of West London’s supported interns have progressed into permanent employment compared to 7% nationally.”



Supported Internships are aimed at young people aged 18 – 25 with learning disabilities who have an educational health care plan (EHCP). Each supported intern takes part in three 10-week work rotations over the period of a year. Interns spend four days a week in work from 10am – 3pm and one day a week in college.



Bhavna Bilimoria from West London Alliance, said:

“Getting a job enables people to have an income, their independence, friends and a social life. We are passionate about making sure people with learning disabilities can have that opportunity too.”



In March 2023, the Supported Internships Jobs Fair was the seventh to be hosted by West London College. The most recent face to face Jobs Fair took place in 2019. Due to Covid, the event was hosted virtually in 2022.



Sajada Sajid, West London College Assistant Principal (Interim): Young People said:

“Our region has a labour shortage and we have an eager labour supply of young people who will be able to strengthen our local economy.”



West London Alliance and West London College work with nine London boroughs, which are: Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, City of Westminster, Ealing, Hounslow, Brent, Harrow, Slough and Barnet.



Many thanks to the organisations who worked so hard to make the West London Supported Internships Jobs Fair such a success:

West London Alliance

Action on Disability

DFN Project Search

Mencap

Kaleidoscope Group

Shaw Trust

Charing Cross Hospital

Chelsea and Westminster and West Middx Uni Hospital

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Northwick Park Hospital

West London NHS Trust

Barnet Council

Brent Council

Ealing Council

Hammersmith and Fulham Council

Harrow Council

Hillingdon Council

Hounslow Council

Kensington and Chelsea Council

Slough Council

Westminster Council

Goldman Sachs

245 Hammersmith

TfL

University of West London

Windsor Marriott Hotel

