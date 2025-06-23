Three college restaurants announced as finalists in the AA College Restaurant of the Year 2025, supported by People 1st International

Following a full day of activities and presentations at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Sutton Coldfield last week (16 June), three college restaurants have been named as finalists for the prestigious AA College Restaurant of the Year 2025, proudly supported by People 1st International.

This year’s shortlisted college restaurants are:

@34 Restaurant – Exeter College

The Classroom – Cardiff and Vale College

The Brasserie – Milton Keynes College

As part of the judging day, student teams were invited to explore how the industry can build a more diverse and inclusive working environment, and how this culture can empower employees to deliver inclusive service to customers.

Each group delivered presentations and were interviewed by a distinguished panel of industry leaders, who praised the creativity, insight, and professionalism displayed throughout.

This year’s judges included:

Simon Numphud – Managing Director, AA Media

Charlotte Horler – Head of Conference & Events, Birmingham City FC

Varun Shetty – General Manager, The Belfry

Becks Shepherd, Head of People, Paddy & Scott’s

Duncan Swanson, Chief People Officer, Cheval Collection Ltd

Upon reflection of the day, Sean Wheeler, Chair of People 1st International Accreditation Panel, said:

“I am always inspired by the students we see at the Annual AA College Restaurant of the Year Competition. This year was no exception. their energy and passion for the industry is fantastic and a testament to the hard work they and the college lecturers do to prepare them for our industry. The topic of how DEI is perceived in the industry is very relevant for us to become a more inclusive workforce, and the students gave us some great insights into how we can understand the needs and what we can do to educate the leaders of today more. Another great day, excellently hosted by Varun & the team at The Belfry.”

Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director, AA Media, added:

“The standard of presentations from this year’s judging was highly impressive. The students, many in their first year, were confident and articulate. Their level of understanding of diversity and inclusion, and their personal awareness was outstanding.”

Varun Shetty, General Manager, The Belfry, commented:

“It was genuinely inspiring to witness the students’ preparation, enthusiasm, and professionalism throughout the day. Their passion for hospitality really showed, and it was a pleasure to see them present to the judges with such confidence and energy. We were also proud to showcase the development work, which was led by Chef Dean, which we hope added further depth to the students’ visit. The tour of the hotel provided a real feel for day-to-day operations, and we hope it helped to further cement their decision to pursue a career in hospitality.”

In addition to presenting, students enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the hotel, along with an inspiring session delivered by guest speaker Adam Bateman, Executive Chef at The Pan Pacific London, as well as Jonathan Reed from Paddy & Scott’s.

Open to colleges accredited by People 1st International, which recognises institutions delivering high-quality, full-time hospitality education, and holders of an AA College Rosette, the AA College Restaurant of the Year award showcases outstanding commitment to training the next generation of hospitality professionals.

The winner will be revealed at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards on 22 September 2025 at Grosvenor House, London.