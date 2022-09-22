Tomorrow’s Engineers Week turns 10

November sees Tomorrow’s Engineers Week (7 to 11 November) celebrate a decade of inspiring young people into engineering careers.

Since its inception in 2012, hundreds of thousands of young people have been involved in Tomorrow’s Engineers Week.

This year the focus will be on looking forward to the engineering feats of the next decade and will feature Tomorrow’s Engineers Week Future Minds Live, where school students from up and down the UK will be able to voice their ideas about how engineering can help shape the future. The event will feature engineers from 4 sectors: environment, technology, entertainment, and sport. Students will be encouraged to discuss ways in which engineering advancements could change and shape each of the 4 areas.

Deyes High School’s students took part in Tomorrow’s Engineers Week Schools COP event last year and Mr Norbury, Teacher of Engineering, said:

“It was a fantastic opportunity for young people from different parts of the country to get together and share ideas about how engineers can solve the climate crisis. Our students were pleased that they could contribute with their ideas on plastic waste reduction whilst gaining insight into other ways in which we can work towards carbon zero. I found the event to be inspirational hearing so many great ideas and suggestions from all of the young people involved, there is hope for the future!”

All schools across the UK will be invited to watch the Tomorrow’s Engineers Week Future Minds Broadcast and engage with the conversation. A lesson plan will be published in advance of the week which will give students a chance to get inspired by the ideas discussed.

Over the past 9 years, Tomorrow’s Engineers Week has seen hundreds of thousands of young people take part in interactive engineering activities, almost half a million views of inspiring films about engineers on a mission to make the world a better place, hundreds of millions of social media content views and widespread media coverage.

To find out more about and to register to watch the Tomorrow’s Engineers Week Future Minds Broadcast visit www.teweek.org.uk.

