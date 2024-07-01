Latest News

From education to employment

Top 3 Thought Leaders of June 2024

FE News Editor July 1, 2024
Each month we find our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News.

Congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. Find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see June’s most popular Exclusive Main Feature… and the most popular thought leader and influencer on FE News in June 2024!

FE News Top Three: June 2024

In third place isFrom Education to Employment: Action Plan for Future Skills in the Context of the 2024 General Election

By Richard Foster-Fletcher, Chair of Morality and Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (MKAI)

In second place is “We’re lagging other countries on skills. We must do better.

By Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute

In first place isElection priorities: Fixing the Apprenticeship Levy

By Jill Whittaker OBE is Executive Chair at HIT Training.

Published in: HE News, Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

