Top 3 Thought Leaders of June 2024

Each month we find our Top Three most popular exclusive thought leadership articles on FE News.

Congrats to all of our thought leaders who have contributed this month. Find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see June’s most popular Exclusive Main Feature… and the most popular thought leader and influencer on FE News in June 2024!

FE News Top Three: June 2024

In third place is “From Education to Employment: Action Plan for Future Skills in the Context of the 2024 General Election“

By Richard Foster-Fletcher, Chair of Morality and Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (MKAI)

In second place is “We’re lagging other countries on skills. We must do better.“

By Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute

In first place is “Election priorities: Fixing the Apprenticeship Levy“

By Jill Whittaker OBE is Executive Chair at HIT Training.